HomeVestors Ranked Among Top Franchises in Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive Franchise 500

DALLAS, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HomeVestors of America, Inc. was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, the world's first, best, and most comprehensive franchise ranking.

For 45 years, the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500 has been a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry and recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees. The 2024 Franchise 500 ranks HomeVestors as #85 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

"We are very proud to once again be named to Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list in 2024," said HomeVestors CEO Larry Goodman. "It also marks the ninth consecutive year in which HomeVestors was ranked among the top 100 franchises on the list. This recognition is the result of the hard work and collaboration between our corporate executives and team members, development agents and franchisees across the country. We look forward to continuing this success in 2024."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is then given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500 in ranked order.

Over its 45 years in existence, the Franchise 500 has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. HomeVestors' position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

"Every brand on the Franchise 500 has its own unique story, but they all collectively make the same statement: Franchising is strong and resilient, is full of innovation and opportunity, and provides a powerful entrepreneurial path for many people," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "Our 45th annual ranking is full of companies with fresh ideas, exciting business models, cultural sway, and the kind of business sophistication that will define the next 45 years and beyond."

To view HomeVestors in the full ranking, visit http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2024 issue of Entrepreneur, currently available on newsstands.

