Homewood Suites by Hilton Buffalo-Airport Completes Renovation to Suites and Public Spaces

At Homewood Suites by Hilton Buffalo-Airport, our one-bedroom suites come with fully equipped kitchens and separate living and sleeping areas to ensure your comfort. Start your day with a complimentary hot breakfast, then relax at our indoor pool. When it's time to work, take advantage of our fast, free Wi-Fi and comfortable workspaces. Relax at our outdoor patio firepit or have fun in our game room with ping pong or foosball. Join us on Wednesdays from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm for our complimentary evening social with drinks and light snacks. Check out our new PourMyBeer self-serve station where you can pay by the ounce for beer or wine. For late-night cravings, our Suite Shop offers snacks and beverages, and our Fitness Center is available 24/7 for your convenience.

Located just off I-90 and conveniently near Buffalo Niagara International Airport, we offer complimentary scheduled pickup and drop-off services. For shopping and dining enthusiasts, we're just two miles from the Walden Galleria mall. If you're looking to explore, downtown, the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, various museums, and vibrant entertainment options are all just minutes away. And if you're missing your furry friend, don't worry—pets are always welcome at our hotel.

Homewood Suites by Hilton Buffalo-Airport is owned and operated by Buffalo Lodging Associates, LLC, a hotel management & development company. Buffalo Lodging Associates, in partnership with Benderson Properties, Inc., owns and operates hotels throughout Western New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Florida, and Ontario, Canada. For more information about Buffalo Lodging Associates' group of award-winning hotels, please visit http://www.buffalolodging.com.

Buffalo Lodging Associates is a community of welcoming, committed, and passionate associates driven to provide a best-in-class hospitality experience and operational excellence. We are at our best when our associates thrive within their community while simultaneously growing professionally and personally. Buffalo Lodging Associates, in partnership with Benderson Properties, LLC, owns and operates hotels New York, New England, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Ontario. The substantial achievements of our hotels can be attributed to maintaining the highest level of product quality through development, technology, and interior design, as well as having well-trained, courteous, and dedicated employees who understand and provide exceptional customer service. For more information about Buffalo Lodging Associates' company culture or hotels, please visit http://www.buffalolodging.com.

