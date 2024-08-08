Homewood Suites by Hilton Orlando-Nearest to Universal Studios Completes Renovation to Suites and Public Spaces

"These updates reflect our dedication to guest satisfaction and our alignment with the standards of this premier brand." Post this

Homewood Suites by Hilton Orlando-Nearest to Universal Studios provides one-bedroom suites, all with fully equipped kitchens and separate living and sleeping areas for your comfort. Enjoy a complimentary hot breakfast each morning before lounging by the outdoor pool. When it's time to work, utilize our fast, free Wi-Fi or set up at the outdoor patio firepit. Join us for our complimentary evening social on Wednesdays from 5:30pm to 7pm for drinks and light snacks. Enjoy our new PourMyBeer self-serve station, where you can pay by the ounce for a beer or a glass of wine, depending on how you feel. For those who prefer to stay up late, our Suite Shop offers snacks and beverages, while our Fitness Center is open 24/7 for late-night workouts.

Situated just off the bustling International Drive and only a mile from Universal Orlando Resort, our hotel is an official Universal Partner. We offer complimentary scheduled shuttle passes to Universal Orlando Resort, planning services, and additional perks. Disney World® is a mere 12 miles away. With easy access to Interstate 4, you'll be minutes from the city's top attractions, vibrant shopping, diverse dining, and exciting entertainment options. Best of all, you can bring your furry friend along – pets are always welcome at our hotel.

Homewood Suites by Hilton Orlando-Nearest to Universal Studios is owned and operated by Buffalo Lodging Associates, LLC, a hotel management & development company. Buffalo Lodging Associates, in partnership with Benderson Properties, Inc., owns and operates hotels throughout Western New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Florida, and Ontario, Canada. For more information about Buffalo Lodging Associates' group of award-winning hotels, please visit http://www.buffalolodging.com.

Buffalo Lodging Associates

Buffalo Lodging Associates is a community of welcoming, committed, and passionate associates driven to provide a best-in-class hospitality experience and operational excellence. We are at our best when our associates thrive within their community while simultaneously growing professionally and personally. Buffalo Lodging Associates, in partnership with Benderson Properties, LLC, owns and operates hotels New York, New England, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Ontario. The substantial achievements of our hotels can be attributed to maintaining the highest level of product quality through development, technology, and interior design, as well as having well-trained, courteous, and dedicated employees who understand and provide exceptional customer service. For more information about Buffalo Lodging Associates' company culture or hotels, please visit http://www.buffalolodging.com.

