Homey Pro Enables Thread Radio for Direct Communication to Thread Devices

The privacy-first Homey Pro (Early 2023) smart home hub, introduced into the market last year, has received a free software update that enables its Thread radio
LAS VEGAS and ENSCHEDE, Netherlands, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Athom B.V., a leader in privacy-centric smart home solutions, today announced an impactful enhancement to its universal smart home hub, Homey Pro, at CES 2024. Homey Pro, which began shipping in July 2023, has received a free software update that enables its built-in Thread radio. The free software update enables Matter-over-Thread devices to directly connect to Homey Pro without the need for an additional Thread Border Router and allows Homey Pro to link with devices from brands like Eve, Nanoleaf, and other Thread early adopters. The added functionality further cements Homey Pro as a frontrunner in the smart home ecosystem landscape.
"The Thread radio was already incorporated into Homey Pro (Early 2023)," explained Emile Nijssen, Creative Director of Athom. "We've worked hard the past few months to enable this technology and add it to the already impressive mix of smart home technologies Homey Pro is capable of connecting with directly." In addition to Thread, Homey Pro can communicate with smart home devices over Zigbee, Z-Wave, Matter-over-Wi-Fi, local LAN APIs, Cloud-based APIs, 433MHz RF, BLE and Infrared. Homey Pro also supports direct air conditioning control over Infrared now, along with entertainment control. Together, these form an unparalleled array of smart home communication technologies for the smart home hub.
The Thread capabilities of Homey Pro are being released in beta, with the functionality available for Homey Pro devices running software version 10.3 and higher. Thread-pairing can be initiated using the Homey Mobile App for iOS or Android or the Homey Web App. Homey Pro was already capable of interfacing with Matter-over-Thread devices before, but it relied on a separate Thread Border Router to do so. With this new update, Homey Pro itself acts as a Thread controller and Router, removing the need for an external Border Router. This allows users to keep their Thread devices in their Homey Pro-controlled Thread network and be assured of the privacy advantages Homey Pro offers.
"All users of the latest generation Homey Pro will benefit from the extra smart home connectivity for Thread devices that our free software update provides," stated Stefan Witkamp, Commercial Director of Athom. "The update shows our commitment to continuous improvement and integration with the latest smart home technologies. It makes sure Homey Pro is the most powerful, versatile and user-friendly home automation system on the market, all while designed completely privacy-first."
Existing and new users can immediately enjoy Homey Pro's new Thread functionality, with no additional hardware required. Homey Pro is available for purchase globally, including the U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia and Australia, through leading retailers, including Best Buy, The Home Depot, Amazon, MediaMarkt, CoolBlue, Power, Elkjøp, and Kjell&Company, as well as through https://homey.app.
HOMEY PRO PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS:
- Eight Smart Home Technologies: Wi-Fi (2.4GHz & 5GHz), Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0 (BLE), Zigbee 3.0, Z-Wave (Plus, S2), 433MHz RF, Infrared, Matter and now also Thread to connect with smart home devices. Homey Pro automatically switches its Z-Wave frequency with a unique multi-antenna design based on its location. 433MHz RF is currently activated in Europe, Asia and Oceania.
- Supported Devices: 50,000+ smart devices from more than 1,000 brands, including control of AC units via Infrared.
- Control Options
- Smartphone or Tablet: iOS (v11 or higher) and Android (5.0 or higher)
- PC, Mac, Linux: Universal web app including Homey Flow, Homey Insights and Advanced Flow
- Other: Apple Watch, iOS and Android widgets, voice assistants (Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Siri Shortcuts), inputs from physical smart devices through Homey Flow automations
- Local control: Homey Pro processes everything locally, independent of an internet connection. No subscription is required. It can be connected to a local LAN instead of Wi-Fi through the optional Homey Pro Ethernet Adapter ($29 / €29 / £29).
- Price: $399 (US) / €399 (EU) / £399 (UK)
About Homey
Founded in 2014, Homey was developed by Athom B.V., a privately held Dutch technology company with a mission to make the smart home easy and fun for everyone. Homey creates the ultimate smart home experience by unifying all home devices in a single app, regardless of brand or technology. For that, it offers a free-to-start cloud-based solution, as well as two universal smart home hubs: Homey Pro and Homey Bridge. Homey is compatible with 50K+ devices from over 1,000 brands and allows users to customize their entire home experience based on their personal habits. Homey's technology has won several awards and placed first in the EIT Digital Idea Challenge. For more information, please visit Homey.app.
