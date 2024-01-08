Homey Pro Enables Thread Radio for Direct Communication to Thread Devices

"All users of the latest generation Homey Pro will benefit from the extra smart home connectivity for Thread devices that our free software update provides. The update shows our commitment to continuous improvement and integration with the latest smart home technologies." Post this

The Thread capabilities of Homey Pro are being released in beta, with the functionality available for Homey Pro devices running software version 10.3 and higher. Thread-pairing can be initiated using the Homey Mobile App for iOS or Android or the Homey Web App. Homey Pro was already capable of interfacing with Matter-over-Thread devices before, but it relied on a separate Thread Border Router to do so. With this new update, Homey Pro itself acts as a Thread controller and Router, removing the need for an external Border Router. This allows users to keep their Thread devices in their Homey Pro-controlled Thread network and be assured of the privacy advantages Homey Pro offers.

"All users of the latest generation Homey Pro will benefit from the extra smart home connectivity for Thread devices that our free software update provides," stated Stefan Witkamp, Commercial Director of Athom. "The update shows our commitment to continuous improvement and integration with the latest smart home technologies. It makes sure Homey Pro is the most powerful, versatile and user-friendly home automation system on the market, all while designed completely privacy-first."

Existing and new users can immediately enjoy Homey Pro's new Thread functionality, with no additional hardware required. Homey Pro is available for purchase globally, including the U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia and Australia, through leading retailers, including Best Buy, The Home Depot, Amazon, MediaMarkt, CoolBlue, Power, Elkjøp, and Kjell&Company, as well as through https://homey.app.

HOMEY PRO PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS:

Eight Smart Home Technologies: Wi-Fi (2.4GHz & 5GHz), Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0 (BLE), Zigbee 3.0, Z-Wave (Plus, S2), 433MHz RF, Infrared, Matter and now also Thread to connect with smart home devices. Homey Pro automatically switches its Z-Wave frequency with a unique multi-antenna design based on its location. 433MHz RF is currently activated in Europe , Asia and Oceania.

, and Oceania. Supported Devices: 50,000+ smart devices from more than 1,000 brands, including control of AC units via Infrared.

Control Options

Smartphone or Tablet: iOS (v11 or higher) and Android (5.0 or higher)

PC, Mac, Linux: Universal web app including Homey Flow, Homey Insights and Advanced Flow

Other: Apple Watch, iOS and Android widgets, voice assistants (Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Siri Shortcuts), inputs from physical smart devices through Homey Flow automations

Local control: Homey Pro processes everything locally, independent of an internet connection. No subscription is required. It can be connected to a local LAN instead of Wi-Fi through the optional Homey Pro Ethernet Adapter ( $29 / €29 / £29).

/ €29 / £29). Price: $399 (US) / €399 (EU) / £399 (UK)

Interested press, please contact [email protected] to schedule an interview ahead of or during CES. Access the Homey press kit here.

About Homey

Founded in 2014, Homey was developed by Athom B.V., a privately held Dutch technology company with a mission to make the smart home easy and fun for everyone. Homey creates the ultimate smart home experience by unifying all home devices in a single app, regardless of brand or technology. For that, it offers a free-to-start cloud-based solution, as well as two universal smart home hubs: Homey Pro and Homey Bridge. Homey is compatible with 50K+ devices from over 1,000 brands and allows users to customize their entire home experience based on their personal habits. Homey's technology has won several awards and placed first in the EIT Digital Idea Challenge. For more information, please visit Homey.app.

Media Contact

Mindy M. Hull, Athom B.V., 1 415 889 9977, [email protected], https://homey.app/en-us/

Allie Gavan, Athom B.V., 1 415 987 7147, [email protected], https://homey.app/en-us/

SOURCE Athom B.V.