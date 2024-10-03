Hon. Amy M. Pellman (Ret.) Receives Lifetime Achievement and Family Law Legend Awards

"Receiving these awards is not just an acknowledgment of my work, but a tribute to the resilience of the families I've served. It's a reminder that in the pursuit of justice, we're not just resolving conflicts - we're building bridges for healing, growth, and understanding." Post this

A celebrated figure in family law, Judge Pellman has had an impressive career spanning 19 years on the Los Angeles County Superior Court, where she served as the supervising judge of the family law division. Known for her groundbreaking work in surrogacy law and unwavering dedication to children's rights, Judge Pellman was a key force behind the establishment of National Adoption Day during her time with The Alliance for Children's Rights. She also authored the influential manual "The ABCs of Dependency Court."

Judge Pellman was celebrated with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the CLA Family Law Division, honoring her long-term achievements and substantial contributions to the practice of family, surrogacy, and child welfare law in the State of California. The CLA is a statewide voluntary bar association focused on promoting excellence, diversity and inclusion in the legal profession. The following day, she was also honored with the Family Law Legend Award at a formal dinner and program hosted by the BHBA at the Beverly Hilton. The BHBA is a prominent local bar association known for its influential role in legal education, networking and professional development within the legal community.

"Judge Pellman's unwavering commitment to justice, particularly in family law and children's rights, has had an incredible impact on the legal community, and these awards are confirmation of this," said Dario Higuchi, founding partner and managing member of Signature Resolution. "We are honored to have her as part of the Signature Resolution team, where her dedication to fairness and compassion continues to impact lives through her work as a mediator and arbitrator."

Judge Pellman's previous accolades include the Child Advocacy Law Award from the American Bar Association (2003), the Outstanding Community Service Award from the LevittQuinn Family Law Center (2019), and multiple Judge of the Year honors from prestigious organizations, including the Armenian Bar Association (2022), Southwestern Law School (2019) and the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (2019). In 2020, the American Inns of Court, Southern California chapter also recognized her as Family Law Judge of the Year.

Judge Pellman has dedicated her life to advocating for justice in family law and children's rights. Her extensive contributions to the legal field are recognized nationwide, with numerous awards highlighting her passion and leadership. Beyond her judicial career, Judge Pellman remains active as a mediator, arbitrator, discovery referee and parent plan coordinator.

