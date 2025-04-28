Hon. Drew C. Takaichi (Ret.) Joins Signature Resolution's Panel of Neutrals

"With more than 40 years of legal experience, including 14 years on the Santa Clara County Superior Court, I understand the complexities of these cases. As a mediator, my goal is to provide a structured yet personalized approach that helps parties navigate these challenges efficiently and fairly." Post this

Judge Takaichi was appointed to the Santa Clara County Superior Court in 2010 by former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, where he presided over complex probate, trust, and estate disputes, including cases involving high-net-worth individuals and family-owned businesses. His deep knowledge of California probate and trust law, along with his experience managing intricate estate administration issues, makes him a trusted authority in the field. During his time on the bench, he also handled business litigation, real estate disputes and conservatorship matters.

Prior to his judicial career, Judge Takaichi spent nearly three decades in private practice, where he advised clients on estate planning strategies, fiduciary duties and tax considerations related to estate, gift and income planning. His experience representing trustees, executors, and beneficiaries gives him a unique ability to understand the needs of all parties involved in mediation. He is also credited with modernizing the Santa Clara County Probate and Trust Local Rules of Court, including implementing online posting of tentative rulings and Advanced Case Status Reports.

"We are honored to welcome our second Superior Court of Santa Clara County judge, Hon. Drew Takaichi," said Dario Higuchi, founding partner and managing member at Signature Resolution. "With decades of experience as a former practitioner in trust and estates, and judge in the probate department, Judge Takaichi will be a great asset to the dispute resolution community in all of Northern California. We are unaware of any professional who has such expertise and experience in this area."

