Honest Medical CEO Responds to Medline Facility Fire, Confirms Inventory Secured for California Customers

Honest Medical CEO Responds to Medline Facility Fire, Confirms Inventory Secured for California CustomersFrançais
Following the devastating Medline distribution center fire in Tracy, CA, Honest Medical CEO Mike Greenan went on NBC News to confirm that inventory secured at alternative facilities will keep customer orders on track.
OCEANSIDE, Calif., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Honest Medical (HonestMed.com), a fast-growing ecommerce site offering thousands of essential healthcare products, is assuring customers that the recent fire at a primary Medline distribution hub will not significantly impact the availability of critical medical supplies. Honest Medical CEO Mike Greenan addressed the public on NBC News to assure healthcare facilities and other customers that robust contingency plans are actively in place.
Medline, which describes itself as the largest supplier of medical and surgical supplies in the world, manufactures thousands of medical supplies that are essential for both healthcare facilities and in-home caregivers. This fire impacted one of Medline's largest distribution hubs, leaving many healthcare facilities in the San Francisco Bay Area and other parts of California concerned that critical supplies may be seriously delayed. The California Hospital Association, which represents close to 400 hospitals throughout the state, reported receiving many inquiries as a result of the fire, demonstrating the high level of concern.
Greenan was able to confirm that Honest Medical received firm assurances from Medline that inventory at other facilities – particularly a warehouse in Temecula, Southern California – have the resources to make sure pending orders are filled and that Northern California customers receive the supplies they need. Greenan said, "It's great to get this commitment from Medline so that our customers in other regions don't need to worry. There may be a minor logistical adjustment of one or two days, but that is the absolute extent of it."
While Medline has not yet released an official timeline for rebuilding the damaged distribution hub, local authorities and industry experts emphasize that its strategic location makes a full restoration likely. In the interim, Honest Medical's secondary supply channels remain fully operational to prevent any disruption to patient care.
Watch the report on the fire and Honest Medical CEO Mike Greenan's comments here.
About Honest Medical
Honest Medical is a fast-growing ecommerce source for thousands of health and wellness products. Honest Medical empowers families, caregivers and institutions to shop across a broad range of essential healthcare products addressing critical issues such as mobility, nutrition, incontinence and more. In addition, the Honest Ideas blog offers helpful information and insights covering a range of topics relevant to those with disabilities, seniors, caregivers and loved ones. With its primary focus on customer satisfaction, HonestMed maintains a team of expert customer care specialists and offers its essential health and wellness products at affordable prices and with speedy delivery. Follow Honest Medical on Facebook and Instagram.
Media Contact
Jon Ramirez, Honest Medical, 1 833-933-2323, [email protected], www.honestmed.com
SOURCE Honest Medical
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