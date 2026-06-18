Honest Medical CEO Responds to Medline Facility Fire, Confirms Inventory Secured for California Customers

It's great to get this commitment from Medline so that our customers in other regions don't need to worry. There may be a minor logistical adjustment of one or two days, but that is the absolute extent of it. Post this

Greenan was able to confirm that Honest Medical received firm assurances from Medline that inventory at other facilities – particularly a warehouse in Temecula, Southern California – have the resources to make sure pending orders are filled and that Northern California customers receive the supplies they need. Greenan said, "It's great to get this commitment from Medline so that our customers in other regions don't need to worry. There may be a minor logistical adjustment of one or two days, but that is the absolute extent of it."

While Medline has not yet released an official timeline for rebuilding the damaged distribution hub, local authorities and industry experts emphasize that its strategic location makes a full restoration likely. In the interim, Honest Medical's secondary supply channels remain fully operational to prevent any disruption to patient care.

Watch the report on the fire and Honest Medical CEO Mike Greenan's comments here.

About Honest Medical

Honest Medical is a fast-growing ecommerce source for thousands of health and wellness products. Honest Medical empowers families, caregivers and institutions to shop across a broad range of essential healthcare products addressing critical issues such as mobility, nutrition, incontinence and more. In addition, the Honest Ideas blog offers helpful information and insights covering a range of topics relevant to those with disabilities, seniors, caregivers and loved ones. With its primary focus on customer satisfaction, HonestMed maintains a team of expert customer care specialists and offers its essential health and wellness products at affordable prices and with speedy delivery. Follow Honest Medical on Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact

Jon Ramirez, Honest Medical, 1 833-933-2323, [email protected], www.honestmed.com

SOURCE Honest Medical