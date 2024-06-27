Honest Medical Deploys ADA Web Accessibility Improvements Making Thousands of Essential Healthcare Products More Easily Available to Online Shoppers with Disabilities

"At Honest Medical, we believe everyone deserves equal access to the medical supplies they need to live healthy lives. That's why we're thrilled to announce these significant enhancements that ensure our website is fully compliant with ADA accessibility standards." Post this

Honest Medical developed its website enhancements according to these guidelines. The changes allow persons with disabilities to more easily shop for the health and wellness products they need by utilizing features such as:

Implementing tagging elements with button functionality to aid assistive technology such as text-to-speech screen readers, allowing users with disabilities to more easily navigate the site and fill out forms

Adding alt text to images and fields that describes meaning and context, so that those with visual impairment can enable assistive technology

Improving menus and dropdowns to coordinate with assistive technology

Scaling font sizes and increasing letter spacing to aid those with learning disabilities such as dyslexia

Honest Medical CEO Mike Greenan said, "At Honest Medical, we believe everyone deserves equal access to the medical supplies they need to live healthy lives. That's why we're thrilled to announce these significant enhancements that ensure our website is fully compliant with ADA accessibility standards. Our commitment goes beyond meeting legal requirements — it's about fostering an inclusive shopping experience for all our customers, regardless of their abilities. We're proud to be at the forefront of making online medical supplies accessible to everyone." Greenan added that deploying the new web enhancements also means that Honest Medical partners can feel confident about directing their customers to the HonestMed site because it is better able to serve all visitors.

The website ADA enhancements are available now by visiting HonestMed.com. If you have questions about the website or products, an HonestMed Care Specialist can be reached at (833) 933-2323.

About Honest Medical

Honest Medical is a fast-growing ecommerce source for thousands of health and wellness products. Honest Medical empowers families, caregivers and institutions to shop across a broad range of essential healthcare products addressing critical issues such as mobility, nutrition, incontinence and more. In addition, the Honest Ideas blog offers helpful information and insights covering a range of topics relevant to those with disabilities, seniors, caregivers and loved ones. With its primary focus on customer satisfaction, HonestMed maintains a team of expert customer care specialists and offers its essential health and wellness products at affordable prices and with speedy delivery. Follow Honest Medical on Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact

Jon Ramirez, Honest Medical, 1 (833) 933-2323, [email protected], https://honestmed.com/

SOURCE Honest Medical