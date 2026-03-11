Honest Medical Donates $23,000 in Mobility Equipment and Adult Incontinence Supplies to Organizations in San Diego County

Honest Medical has donated $23,000 in mobility equipment and essential healthcare supplies to Interfaith Community Services and the San Diego Diaper Bank. This contribution underscores the company's ongoing commitment to improving quality of life and increasing accessibility for seniors and individuals with disabilities across San Diego County.
OCEANSIDE, Calif., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Honest Medical (HonestMed.com), a fast-growing ecommerce site offering thousands of essential healthcare products, today announced it has donated $15,000 worth of mobility and durable medical equipment including rollators, wheelchairs, walkers, canes and more to Interfaith Community Services in Escondido, California. HonestMed also contributed $8,000 in adult incontinence supplies to the San Diego Food Bank, which is part of the San Diego Food Bank. These supplies included adult diapers, briefs, pads and underwear. These donations build on previous donations to both the San Diego Food Bank and Interfaith Community Services, and they reflect Honest Medical's ongoing commitment to community support.
Both Interfaith Community Services and The San Diego Food Bank offer critical services and supplies to those in need in San Diego County.
The San Diego Diaper Bank understands the critical need for adult diapers for seniors dealing with incontinence and that spending hundreds of dollars each month on incontinence essentials can be a burden for many seniors. Providing access to the vital supplies that seniors use every day, including adult diapers, briefs and pads, enables them to live in health and dignity.
Interfaith Community Service provides communities in Northern San Diego County with a variety of critical supplies including important mobility aids, which can mean increased independence for the seniors and disabled they serve. Durable mobility equipment such as wheelchairs, rollators, walkers and canes are vital aids for seniors and the disabled, but they can be an unreachable expense for many who are in need.
Through these recent donations and its ongoing work with non-profits that serve local communities, Honest Medical demonstrates its continued commitment to providing access to essential medical products and equipment that improve quality of life for everyone, especially those in need.
Honest Medical CEO Mike Greenan explained, "As a company rooted in community health, nothing is more fulfilling than seeing these essential healthcare products go directly into the hands of those who need them most. Donating equipment and supplies to local nonprofits not only strengthens the organizations doing this vital work, it reminds our team of why we do what we do — to improve quality of life, support caregivers, and make healthcare essentials accessible in the places we call home."
About Honest Medical
Honest Medical is a fast-growing ecommerce source for thousands of health and wellness products. Honest Medical empowers families, caregivers and institutions to shop across a broad range of essential healthcare products addressing critical issues such as mobility, nutrition, incontinence and more. In addition, the Honest Ideas blog offers helpful information and insights covering a range of topics relevant to those with disabilities, seniors, caregivers and loved ones. With its primary focus on customer satisfaction, HonestMed maintains a team of expert customer care specialists and offers its essential health and wellness products at affordable prices and with speedy delivery. Follow Honest Medical on Facebook and Instagram.
