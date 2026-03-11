Honest Medical Donates $23,000 in Mobility Equipment and Adult Incontinence Supplies to Organizations in San Diego County

As a company rooted in community health, nothing is more fulfilling than seeing these essential healthcare products go directly into the hands of those who need them most. Post this

The San Diego Diaper Bank understands the critical need for adult diapers for seniors dealing with incontinence and that spending hundreds of dollars each month on incontinence essentials can be a burden for many seniors. Providing access to the vital supplies that seniors use every day, including adult diapers, briefs and pads, enables them to live in health and dignity.

Interfaith Community Service provides communities in Northern San Diego County with a variety of critical supplies including important mobility aids, which can mean increased independence for the seniors and disabled they serve. Durable mobility equipment such as wheelchairs, rollators, walkers and canes are vital aids for seniors and the disabled, but they can be an unreachable expense for many who are in need.

Through these recent donations and its ongoing work with non-profits that serve local communities, Honest Medical demonstrates its continued commitment to providing access to essential medical products and equipment that improve quality of life for everyone, especially those in need.

Honest Medical CEO Mike Greenan explained, "As a company rooted in community health, nothing is more fulfilling than seeing these essential healthcare products go directly into the hands of those who need them most. Donating equipment and supplies to local nonprofits not only strengthens the organizations doing this vital work, it reminds our team of why we do what we do — to improve quality of life, support caregivers, and make healthcare essentials accessible in the places we call home."

