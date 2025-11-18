Honest Medical Donates Needed Diapers for Both Infants and Adults in San Diego

Honest Medical, a rapidly expanding ecommerce provider of essential healthcare supplies, today announced a donation of over $10,000 worth of disposable basic needs products to the San Diego Food Bank. This contribution directly supports the Food Bank's Diaper and Basic Essentials programs, providing critical supplies, from infant diapers to adult incontinence products, to ensure the health and dignity of San Diego County's most underserved populations.
OCEANSIDE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Honest Medical (HonestMed.com), a fast-growing ecommerce site offering thousands of essential healthcare products, is donating over $10,000 in disposable diapers for both infants and adults to the San Diego Food Bank. In addition to nutrition support, The San Diego Food Bank maintains aDiaper Bank and other programs that provide daily living essentials to San Diego County's underserved communities.
This diaper initiative was inspired by Honest Medical's key partnership with First Quality, a manufacturer that actively champions basic needs by regularly donating diapers and infant care products to families in need. Honest Medical CEO Mike Greenan explained, "We saw the incredible work First Quality was doing and it inspired us to take action right here at home. For us, this isn't just a corporate donation; it's about making sure our neighbors, from the newest babies to the seniors, don't have to choose between putting food on the table and having basic essentials like diapers and briefs. That's what we're here for, to extend a hand to those in need."
According to the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN), the organization that links donors to local nonprofits like the San Diego Food Bank, one in two U.S. families with young children can't afford the diapers they need. The NDBN cites the risks associated with a lack of diapers including the following:
- Babies can develop urinary tract infections and rashes
- Mothers can experience increased maternal depression
- Access to child care is inhibited because it requires a daily supply of diapers
- Parents miss school or work
The critical need for diapers also extends to seniors with incontinence problems who are burdened with spending hundreds of dollars each month for the adult diapers and briefs they need to live in health and dignity.
Honest Medical has demonstrated its commitment to providing crucial health and wellness products across communities where the need is the greatest with past donations. The recent government shutdown and subsequent interruption in federal funding amplified the need for services provided by organizations like the San Diego Food Bank. This is especially crucial when it comes to diapers because even when recipients have full access to federal benefits, diapers are not covered by either SNAP (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program) or WIC (Women Infants and Children Program).
The San Diego Food Bank operates throughout San Diego County and together with 450 nonprofit partners they provide nutritious food, diapers via their Diaper Bank program, and other daily living essentials to individuals and families in need. For more information read the blog, "Honest Medical Joins the Fight to Address Diaper Need in the Local Community."
About Honest Medical
Honest Medical is a fast-growing ecommerce source for thousands of health and wellness products. Honest Medical empowers families, caregivers and institutions to shop across a broad range of essential healthcare products addressing critical issues such as mobility, nutrition, incontinence and more. In addition, theHonest Ideas blog offers helpful information and insights covering a range of topics relevant to those with disabilities, seniors, caregivers and loved ones. With its primary focus on customer satisfaction, HonestMed maintains a team of expert customer care specialists and offers its essential health and wellness products at affordable prices and with speedy delivery. Follow Honest Medical onFacebook andInstagram.
Media Contact
Jon Ramirez, Honest Medical, 1 833-933-2323, [email protected], www.honestmed.com
SOURCE Honest Medical
Share this article