Honest Medical Donates Needed Diapers for Both Infants and Adults in San Diego

According to the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN), the organization that links donors to local nonprofits like the San Diego Food Bank, one in two U.S. families with young children can't afford the diapers they need. The NDBN cites the risks associated with a lack of diapers including the following:

Babies can develop urinary tract infections and rashes

Mothers can experience increased maternal depression

Access to child care is inhibited because it requires a daily supply of diapers

Parents miss school or work

The critical need for diapers also extends to seniors with incontinence problems who are burdened with spending hundreds of dollars each month for the adult diapers and briefs they need to live in health and dignity.

Honest Medical has demonstrated its commitment to providing crucial health and wellness products across communities where the need is the greatest with past donations. The recent government shutdown and subsequent interruption in federal funding amplified the need for services provided by organizations like the San Diego Food Bank. This is especially crucial when it comes to diapers because even when recipients have full access to federal benefits, diapers are not covered by either SNAP (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program) or WIC (Women Infants and Children Program).

The San Diego Food Bank operates throughout San Diego County and together with 450 nonprofit partners they provide nutritious food, diapers via their Diaper Bank program, and other daily living essentials to individuals and families in need. For more information read the blog, "Honest Medical Joins the Fight to Address Diaper Need in the Local Community."

