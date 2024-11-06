Honest Medical Recognized as One of San Diego's Fastest-Growing Companies for the Second Consecutive Year

For the caregivers and patients who depend on Honest Medical for their essential health and wellness products, this recognition builds confidence in our ability to meet their needs now and into the future. Post this

Companies are nominated for the SDBJ Fast 50 list and must meet certain criteria to be considered, including being privately held and meeting minimum revenue requirements. Once eligibility is verified, the SDBJ team analyzes each company's financial records and ranks them according to their revenue growth. Honest Medical ranked 11 in 2023 and 46 this year, and is among only a handful of companies that made the list two years in a row.

The top 50 companies are featured in a special section of the SDBJ and recognized at an annual awards ceremony. Companies chosen for the list come from a wide range of industries including biotech, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, retail and more.

Greenan explained that being chosen for this list is vital to Honest Medical's customers and business partners. He said, "For the caregivers and patients who depend on Honest Medical for their essential health and wellness products, this recognition builds confidence in our ability to meet their needs now and into the future. It also means our business partners are assured a wide and sustainable customer base built on trust and brand loyalty."

