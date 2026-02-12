Honest Medical Secures Exclusive North American Distribution Rights for Janibell's Hygienic Disposal Solutions

Honest Medical has officially transitioned into a strategic distributor role as the exclusive North American partner for Janibell's advanced disposal systems. This partnership streamlines the supply chain for hospitals and care facilities while providing at-home caregivers with direct access to patented, cost-saving waste technology.
OCEANSIDE, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Honest Medical (HonestMed.com), a fast-growing ecommerce site offering thousands of essential healthcare products, announces that it is now the exclusive distributor for Janibell products in North America. Janibell manufactures products to handle medical waste and is a global leader in advanced hygienic disposal solutions used by hospitals and other care facilities worldwide. This partnership moves Honest Medical beyond being a retailer into a role as a strategic partner and the hub for the distribution of Janibell products to hospitals and other healthcare facilities as well as providing a direct resource for at-home caregivers.
Honest Medical CEO Mike Greenan explained, "At HonestMed, one of our goals is to simplify the complexities of home healthcare. Becoming the official North American distributor for Janibell allows us to provide a solution that addresses one of the most stressful aspects of caregiving: maintaining a hygienic, odor-free environment. At the end of the day, it's about making life a little easier and more comfortable for the families we serve."
The Janibell Akord line of waste disposal products is designed for adult incontinence, helping patients maintain their dignity and improving the quality-of-life for caregivers in healthcare facilities and for those caring for loved ones at home.
Janibell's North American operations are headquartered in California. Its unique waste disposal solution includes a patented continuous liner system that allows staff or a caregiver to empty a bin without wasting an entire bag. This translates to savings of up to 40 percent in maintenance time and significantly reduces costs. The patented Janibell odor-stop pail has a double-sealing mechanism that traps odors and serves as a barrier to germs and bacteria. In addition, Janibell's liners are 100 percent biodegradable and made with 20 percent recycled materials, aligning with Honest Medical's interest in providing eco-friendly products.
About Honest Medical
Honest Medical is a fast-growing ecommerce source for thousands of health and wellness products. Honest Medical empowers families, caregivers and institutions to shop across a broad range of essential healthcare products addressing critical issues such as mobility, nutrition, incontinence and more. In addition, the Honest Ideas blog offers helpful information and insights covering a range of topics relevant to those with disabilities, seniors, caregivers and loved ones. With its primary focus on customer satisfaction, HonestMed maintains a team of expert customer care specialists and offers its essential health and wellness products at affordable prices and with speedy delivery. Follow Honest Medical on Facebook and Instagram.
Media Contact
Jon Ramirez, Honest Medical, 1 833-933-2323, [email protected], www.honestmed.com
SOURCE Honest Medical
Share this article