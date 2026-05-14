Honey Bucket Expands Service Across Dallas/Fort Worth and North Texas

Honey Bucket is proud to announce its continued growth in Texas with expanded operations throughout the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex and surrounding North Texas communities.

DALLAS, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After building strong operations in Houston, San Antonio, and Austin, Honey Bucket is now bringing its industry-leading portable sanitation and site services to one of the country's fastest-growing regions.

Honey Bucket will provide service throughout Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Denton, Irving, Garland, Mesquite, Grand Prairie, Lewisville, Allen, Richardson, Carrollton, Grapevine, Mansfield, Weatherford, Waxahachie, and surrounding North Texas markets.

The expansion supports both construction and event customers across the region with reliable service, modern equipment, and fast response times.

"Texas has been a tremendous growth market for us," said Greg Potts, Honey Bucket's President/CEO. "We've built strong customer relationships in Houston and the San Antonio and Austin corridor. Expanding into Dallas/Fort Worth was the natural next step as we continue investing in Texas communities and supporting the region's rapid growth."

Honey Bucket provides a full line of site services, including portable restrooms, luxury restroom trailers, hand-wash stations, temporary fencing and barricades, roll-off dumpsters, storage containers, temporary office solutions, and other services.

The company supports a wide range of industries and events, including commercial construction, infrastructure projects, industrial sites, residential development, oil and gas operations, festivals, concerts, sporting events, and private gatherings.

Honey Bucket has earned a reputation for dependable service, clean equipment, and responsive customer support. The company's focus on service consistency and operational excellence has helped fuel its continued expansion throughout Texas.

For more information about Honey Bucket services in Dallas/Fort Worth and North Texas, visit Honey Bucket.

Media Contact

Tom Ramsay, Honey Bucket, 1 253-848-2371, [email protected], honeybucket.com

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SOURCE Honey Bucket