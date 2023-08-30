Honey Doers Brings Affordable Luxury to Frederick County, MD

On a mission to revolutionize laundry care

FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Honey Doers, a family owned laundry delivery service, is thrilled to announce its debut in Frederick County, Maryland. The company's unique approach offers bag-based pricing at an unbeatable $44 per kitchen trash bag, delivering unparalleled convenience and quality to local residents. Co-Founder Wayne Norris expresses, "Honey Doers is redefining laundry care for the DMV. Our family owned company is dedicated to providing exceptional service that simplifies and elevates our customers' lives."

Honey Doers Laundry Delivery Company is now open in all of Frederick County, MD.

About Honey Doers: Honey Doers is Frederick County's premier laundry delivery service, catering to individuals who demand the utmost in quality and convenience. Our mission is to revolutionize the way you experience laundry care, ensuring you have more time to focus on life's finer moments.

