Honey Stinger Expands NIL Program with Launch of National Campaign Featuring More Than 40 Athletes from Top NCAA Programs

The athletes, carefully selected from diverse sporting backgrounds, will be showcased in paid media, digital, and social content as part of the campaign, titled The One Teams Trust. This initiative reflects Honey Stinger's commitment to supporting athletes and promoting inclusivity within its NIL program.

"Honey Stinger has long been a staple in college athletics, trusted by over 1,500 individual college and professional sports teams to fuel more than 35,000 athletes annually," said John D'Alessandro, CEO of Honey Stinger. "This campaign underscores our dedication to helping athletes achieve their goals and highlights our deep connection to collegiate sports."

Driving the execution of this campaign is Honey Stinger's strategic partner, The Brandr Group, renowned for its expertise in delivering impactful group licensing partnerships for brands, while creating financial opportunities for student-athletes. This campaign will elevate brand presence by featuring players in official team uniforms and apparel, reinforcing Honey Stinger's authentic alignment with college athletics.

"Honey Stinger is at the forefront of group rights programs in the NIL space for college student-athletes," said Wesley Haynes, CEO of The Brandr Group. "The foresight of Honey Stinger's leadership is remarkable as an early adopter, and now leader, in the sponsorship of male and female athletes that consistently and enthusiastically use their delicious and effective products."

Honey Stinger's sports nutrition product line includes waffles, bars, chews, gels and hydration powders. "Throughout my career, working with athletes of all different ages, sports and skill levels, I have found Honey Stinger to be a product that fits the mold for all," said Allison Maurer, MS, RD, CSCS. "Athletes with food sensitivities or intolerances often have a difficult time finding a reliable fueling option for before, during and after training or competition. Honey Stinger uses all-natural ingredients, and has dairy free and gluten free options. Be it the waffles, energy chews and gels or bars, the products are delicious and my athletes are always asking for more!"

About Honey Stinger:

Honey Stinger sweetens the burn for more than 1,500 pro and college athletic teams—plus countless individuals, youth athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Honey Stinger's great tasting, convenient products – which include waffles, bars, chews, gels, and hydration powders – help users prepare, perform, and recover so they are always at their best. Based in Steamboat Springs, Colorado since 2001, Honey Stinger products can be found nationwide across all retail channels and online at www.honeystinger.com.

You can learn more about the Hive College Ambassador Program here: https://honeystinger.com/blogs/blog/join-the-hive-as-a-college-ambassador

About The Brandr Group

The Brandr Group (TBG) is a brand management, marketing and licensing agency powered by a team with decades of collective management experience for some of the world's largest brands. TBG has emerged as the leading agency in group licensing programs, leading efforts for more than 90 college athletic programs and their student athletes in the Name, Image and Likeness category including the biggest brands in college athletics. TBG partners with prominent brands, colleges, sponsors, corporate trademarks, athletes and events to cultivate, diversify and monetize intellectual property through professional brand management and licensing endeavors. Potential licensees interested in learning more about opportunities with Davidson should contact Rick Perko at TBG. For more information about TBG, please visit tbgusa.com.

Media Contact

