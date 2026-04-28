Hongfeng Carbon Solutions Opens Two New Production and R&D Facilities in Japan

By establishing these two manufacturing centers in Japan, Hongfeng Carbon is strategically expanding and diversifying production capabilities for advanced Carbon products. It ensures a stable and robust supply chain to clients globally for mass-scale production and rapid prototyping services. Post this

"Japan has long been a hub of advanced material innovation and high-tech manufacturing," said Richard Rogers, Hongfeng Carbon's business development director. "By establishing these two facilities in Kashiwa and Chonan, we are strategically expanding and diversifying our production capabilities across China and Japan. This investment ensures we continue to provide a stable and robust supply chain to our global clients for mass scale production and rapid prototyping services of special Carbon materials." More information about Hongfeng Carbon Solutions' selection of Japan can be read here: https://www.hongfengcarbon.com/blogs/graphite-parts-made-in-japan.

The Kashiwa facility commenced operations in Q2-2025, while the Chonan factory will come fully online by Q3-2026. Both facilities feature advanced manufacturing equipment for specialized Carbon processing techniques including ultra-purification, vitreous impregnation, pyrolytic processes and coatings, glassy carbon production, and more. The facilities are responsive for rapid prototyping and provide complete automation systems for mass scale production.

Demand for these materials and processing techniques is increasing globally, especially for semiconductor, medical, photonics, and a range of industrial applications. Hongfeng Carbon's full material lineup and processing techniques are described here: https://www.hongfengcarbon.com/industry/specialty-carbon.

About Hongfeng Carbon Solutions:

Hongfeng Carbon Solutions is headquartered in Hong Kong with production campuses in Japan and China that support the role as global leader in specialized Carbon material processing and advanced manufacturing of products. The company is certified to process POCO graphite has decades of experience supporting industries that demand the highest performance and consistency.

For more information, visit www.hongfengcarbon.com or contact: [email protected]

Media Contact

Kyle Long, Hongfeng Carbon Solutions, 1 21231951, [email protected], https://www.hongfengcarbon.com/

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SOURCE Hongfeng Carbon Solutions