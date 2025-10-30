Honma Golf and Malbon Collaborate on a Culturally Curated Line of Golf Clubs, Accessories

"This creative, style- and performance-driven collection reflects the shared vision of two culturally iconic brands combining Honma's revered craftsmanship with Malbon's modern, fashion-forward bravado." Post this

"Partnering with Honma felt like a seamless fit," said Stephen and Erica Malbon, co-founders of Malbon. "Our shared commitment to precision and compelling design drives this collaboration, reflected in a curated collection of clubs and accessories for our player."

The Collections: Performance and Premium

For the competitive player, the PERFORMANCE collection delivers precision and power. For the discerning golfer who treasures refinement, the PREMIUM collection, which follows in the tradition of Honma's luxury BERES Nx and BERES 4-star line, offers exclusivity and artistry. The designs blend timeless Japanese artistry with modern expression—where every club carries the soul of its maker and every swing reflects a new era of golf defined by energy, creativity, and style.

Each collection color story signifies the intensity of color that the changing of the seasons brings. Where the golden hues represent the Honma brand, the green represents the Malbon influence. The Performance line is accentuated by Midori - a rich emerald green - in the men's clubs, and in the women's a stunning rose gold named Tonoko. The men's Premium is stylized in Sumi and Tonoko—black and gold—and the women's design in a Shishi and Tonoko—pink and gold—color story.

PERFORMANCE Collection — For the Competitive Player

A performance driver featuring a carbon crown and upper L-cup face maximizes speed across the hitting area. The booster slot and radial face deliver powerful, straight tee shots with high launch, while a keel design stabilizes off-center hits. The non-rotating system fine-tunes the trajectory for a consistent direction. The fairway woods and utilities combine distance and forgiveness through a multi-material design of a titanium frame, carbon crown, and stainless-steel sole. Sole weighting lowers the center of gravity for strong, stable flight and a generous sweet spot.

The irons feature tungsten weights and vibration-dampening resin bars, providing a solid yet soft feel. A precision L-cup face produces fast ball speeds and distance, while a low center of gravity promotes easy launch and forgiveness across all lofts.

The bold mallet putter, refined with double milling and a precision weighting system, offers remarkable balance and control. Its high-MOI, CNC-milled design enhances stability and feel, while an aluminum soleplate and vent shaft neck inspire confidence and accuracy on every stroke.

Pricing (MSRP $5,800.00)

PREMIUM Collection — For Discerning Golfers

The driver's optimized center of gravity, featuring a carbon sole and PBDB weight, delivers high trajectory, straight flight, and remarkable stability. A quad-bridged power face and high-strength HMT material generate explosive ball speed across the entire face, blending distance and forgiveness in a true premium design. The fairway wood and utility club use a 14g back-heel weight to enhance straightness and control. A partial-thickness face and crown expand the rebound area for greater distance, while each club's center of gravity is individually tuned for ideal trajectory and consistency.

The irons combine power and feel with a vibration-absorbing resin mid-layer and a newly engineered wide L-cup face that maximizes energy transfer. The refined emblem design complements the iron's precision and distance performance.

The putter's angular blade design promotes easy alignment and pure confidence at address. A performance weighting system and double-milled face ensure a smooth, true roll and exceptional feel—crafted for players who demand both artistry and accuracy on the greens.

Pricing (MSRP $20,000.00)

"Honma Golf is proud to introduce this collaborative collection with Malbon Golf, an influential brand that continues to bring fresh energy and authenticity to the game," said Liu Jianguo, Chairman of the Board, President, and Executive Director of HONMA Golf. "This creative, style- and performance-driven collection reflects the shared vision of two culturally iconic brands — combining Honma's revered craftsmanship with Malbon's modern, fashion-forward bravado."

In addition, this fascinating collaboration has also yielded a new logo that is prominently displayed on the golf bags, headcovers, and thoughtfully crafted accessories. The logo is the perfect combination of Malbon's mascot, 'Buckets' — the playful, culturally iconic, whimsical golf ball character — and Honma's Mole, a character born from the quiet precision of Sakata's master craftsmen and curiosity and joy for the game. At first glance, each comes from two very different worlds: one, the free spirit of Los Angeles Street culture; the other, the cultivated elegance of Japanese tradition. Yet together, they form a singular mark that represents something more. It is a visual promise: that every club, every design, every detail in this collaboration carries the spirit of two legacies, bound together to inspire a new generation of players.

This is more than equipment. It is craft meeting culture, heritage meeting modernity — and the celebration of a new spirit of golf. The PERFORMANCE and PREMIUM collections will debut globally in November 2025 through select Honma and Malbon retailers and online at honmagolf.com and malbongolf.com.

About Malbon Golf

The mission of Malbon Golf is simple: inspire today's youth to participate in the greatest game on Earth. Founded in 2017 by culture and golf enthusiasts Stephen and Erica Malbon, the brand launched with a limited collection for men looking to find multi-functional golf apparel that's made to be worn both on and off the green. Since then, the husband and wife duo have been pioneering the movement toward golf as a lifestyle by collaborating with some of the most well-known brands in the world and creating a community of like-minded thinkers who share the same collective vision for the future of the sport. Today, Malbon Golf has expanded to offer a complete line of men and women apparel, footwear and accessories that are designed to reimagine the status quo and aspire across all ages with the ultimate goal of bringing a fresh perspective and an accessible, personal approach to the game. The brand is available throughout the US and Korea through both e-commerce and at top select retailers. To learn more, please visit malbongolf.com or follow on Instagram at @malbongolf. To explore the digital collectibles, Buckets Club, visit bucketsclub.com or @buckets.club. Learn more at malbongolf.com.

About Honma Golf

Founded in 1959, Honma Golf is a prestigious and iconic golf brand known for its premium, high-tech, and top-performing golf clubs. With a focus on innovative technologies and traditional Japanese craftsmanship, Honma Golf offers a wide range of equipment to suit the preferences and abilities of golfers worldwide. From the luxury BERES series to the Tour-validated T//World line, Honma Golf is committed to creating the highest-quality golf products on the market today. Honma Golf is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (Stock Code: 6858.HK). Learn more at honmagolf.com.

Media Contact

Kevin Frisch, KFPR, 1 9896140241, [email protected]

SOURCE Honma Golf