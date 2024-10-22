Honma Golf Launches Tour World 767 Collection of Drivers, Fairway Woods, Hybrids, and Irons

"This line truly has something exhilarating for golfers of every skill level with eye-opening performance that will turn heads with unsurpassed feel, distance, and pleasing ball flight characteristics." Post this

"As more golfers discover the distinct satisfaction that comes with playing Honma golf clubs, we are extremely pleased to debut the T//World 767 collection," said Taylor Hull, Sales Director, North America, Honma Golf. "This line truly has something exhilarating for golfers of every skill level with eye-opening performance that will turn heads with unsurpassed feel, distance, and pleasing ball flight characteristics."

T//World 767 DRIVERS

Honma's new TW767 driver lineup includes three models with a similar construction framework, yet distinct shapes, weight positions, and clubhead sizes to create a driver line that addresses the ball flight goals and needs of players of every ability. Each driver's head adopts a new centerpiece carbon construction called Carbon Roll Technology. The weight saved from the one-piece, middle Carbon Roll Technology has been moved to the back titanium weight, creating the largest MOI in Honma history.

The TW767 drivers also feature a new face design. Honma Takumi took the characteristics of Beta titanium to create a Vertical Slit Face to reduce energy loss during impact over a wider area, further improving MOI. These new design features maximize strength and spring effect, which results in a high initial ball speed. This head design redefines distance off the tee.

TW767 LS ($700 USD) is a 450cc head, low-spin model with an adjustable sole weight. The TW767 LS driver combines workability and pleasing launch characteristics for accomplished players. By placing the weight closer to the face of the sole to leverage a shallow CG design and suppress spin, the driver delivers increased ball speed and top distance.

TW767 model ($650 USD), features a 460cc head, Honma's highest MOI ever, and stunning forgiveness. Its new structure and beta titanium face improve initial ball speed for stable contact with desirable launch and exceptional distance. The TW767 driver is ideal for players seeking maximum forgiveness, accuracy, and tighter shot dispersion.

TW767 MAX ($650 USD) also features a 460cc head with a high MOI created from the new Carbon Roll Technology. The ample projection area with the larger head and draw bias provides a game improvement aspect that will be a favorite among mid to higher handicaps.

T//World 767 FAIRWAYS AND HYBRIDS

The TW767 fairway woods and hybrids are classically shaped clubs with breakthrough design technology for optimal forgiveness, ideal trajectory and more carry. All models feature a multi-material construction, an internal weight in the sole, high launch, low-center-of-gravity design, and a SUS630 stainless steel body.

The TW767 Fairway Woods ($350 USD) feature a large shallow footprint and highly stable head shape. The sole has been completely revised, resulting in an evolved head with high stability. The synergistic effect with the 13-gram tungsten back weight produces a high trajectory and longer carry. In the lower-lofted models, the TW767 3-Wood features a carbon crown to save weight and to generate higher launch conditions. A cup face design in the 3W, 3HL, 5W, 3U, and 4U also helps increase initial ball speed.

The TW767 Hybrid ($325 USD) features a large head shape, providing a sense of security, and is easy to hit from a variety of lies. The sole shape has been completely revised to further improve stability. The synergistic effect with the back weight allows players to aim accurately at the pin with a high trajectory.

T//World 767 IRONS

Versatility and finely tuned feel are the earmarks of the new TW767 iron line. Each iron set in this innovative family is built to deliver soft feel, a pleasing look at address, playability, and consistently soaring ball flight. Four different iron set models provide players of any skill level a choice to fit their ball-striking goals with tremendous feel, workability, and distance.

The TW767 TOUR V players' iron features a compact, beautiful shape with excellent controllability. The one-piece iron, forged from soft S20C carbon steel, provides more precision and premium for advanced players. Honma's Takumi meticulously shaped the sole for much-improved turf interaction. Honma engineers increased the thickness of the face behind the sweet spot to create a premium feel at impact, offering a blade-iron feel in a playable cavity back design. Honma's Tour V irons retail for $1,050 (5 – PW, 4-iron is available as individual iron) with steel shafts.

The TW767 Vx players' iron has been enhanced to generate superior distance and more forgiveness. Forged from the softest premium S20C carbon steel, a revamped cavity design is thickened, resulting in a premium feel demanded by discerning players. A seven-gram tungsten weight (in the 4- through 8-iron) measurably placed in the toe improves straightness and promotes a low center of gravity, enabling high trajectory. The tungsten toe weight pulls the CG towards the toe (4 - 8 iron) for increased center of gravity, better distance, and improved MOI. Optimal heel and toe weighting inside the cavity reduces energy loss on off-center hits and generates high launch with optimal spin and exquisite feel. This versatile iron set retails for $875 (6 – PW; 4-iron, 5-iron, and AW are available as individual irons) with Modus Tour 105 shafts.

The TW767 Px iron is a fresh design in the TW series and features Honma's proven Pocket Cavity with a single-bodied badge to create a new Cap Back design. A player's distance iron, it achieves a comfortable feel while improving face rigidity. It sports an L-Cup face (5 - 8 iron) and Honma's unique uneven radial face thickness, enhancing ball speed for more distance. The elegant new shape and construction combine for an ideal high launch trajectory. It retails for $875 (6 – PW; 5-iron and AW are available as individual irons) in N.S. Pro950 neo shafts.

The TW767 Hx is the latest in game-improvement iron technology. These irons feature a hollow iron construction with a traditional shape and excellent performance. The maraging face produces maximum initial velocity at impact, and the weight screws and internal weights work together to achieve stable distance and trajectory – even on mishits. The Hx iron retails for $1,050 (6 – PW; 5-iron and AW are available as individual irons) in N.S. Pro950 neo shafts.

