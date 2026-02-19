Honolulu Festival Marks 30 Years of Honoring the Culture, Traditions, and People of the Pacific Rim, March 13-15

The Honolulu Festival is celebrating its 30th year of showcasing Pacific Rim culture, music, exhibits, and arts, March 13-15. Post this

"For three decades, the Honolulu Festival has served as a gathering place for cultural exchange, fostering friendship and inspiring goodwill among people throughout the Pacific Rim," said Ted Kubo, President of the Honolulu Festival Foundation. "We are deeply grateful to the many hardworking volunteers, corporate donors, and supporters who have made it possible for the Honolulu Festival to be this joyous annual celebration of peace, harmony, and appreciation of cultural traditions."

Friday, March 13: The Honolulu Festival begins with the Educational School Tours treating hundreds of school students to an engaging, interactive experience with visiting cultural performers. Students will have the opportunity to write a message for a time capsule to be opened 10 years later.

Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 15: The Honolulu Festival opens to the public with entertaining cultural performances by groups from Japan, the Pacific Rim, and Hawaii at four locations, the Hawai'i Convention Center, Ala Moana Center, Waikiki Beach Walk, and International Market Place.

Sunday, March 15: The cultural celebration concludes with two major can't-miss events in Waikiki:

4:00 p.m.: The Grand Parade along Kalakaua Avenue.

8:30 p.m.: The spectacular Nagaoka Fireworks Show over Waikiki Beach.

Hawai'i Convention Center Events: Most of the cultural performances, exhibits, arts and special displays, as well as the trade show booths and craft fair, will be showcased in the exhibition hall of the Hawai'i Convention Center. Special event highlights include the following.

The Ennichi Corner: Fun cultural games and activities are offered for children to enjoy.

Sake and Food Fest: Adults (21+) can sample sake, shochu, and awamori.

Bon Dance: Participants can join Hawaii's first Bon Dance of the year.

Japanese Film Festival: Free film showings will be offered both days on the third floor.

Hawai'i Convention Center Ticket Information: Tickets to enter the exhibition hall can be purchased in advance at https://honolulufestival.book.ntmg.com/ or at the door.

Online Pre-Sale:

One Day: Adults: $8 Seniors (65+): $6 18 and under: FREE

Two Days: Adults: $12 Seniors (65+): $9 18 and under: FREE

At the Door: Adults: $10 Seniors (65+): $8 18 and under: FREE (PER DAY)

About the Honolulu Festival Foundation

The Honolulu Festival is presented by the nonprofit Honolulu Festival Foundation with support provided by the State of Hawai'i, the City and County of Honolulu, the Hawai'i Tourism Authority through the Signature Events Program, generous corporate sponsors, and dedicated volunteers. The Foundation supports educational and cultural programs for the benefit of Hawaii's schools and the community through public outreach and charitable efforts.

For more information about the Honolulu Festival:

Website: HonoluluFestival.com

Instagram: @HonFestival

Facebook: @Honolulu Festival

Images: The gallery of Honolulu Festival images of cultural performances, activities, and events is available here. Please credit photos to the Honolulu Festival Foundation.

Media Contact

Kayla Holley, Anthology FINN Partners, 1 (585) 857-6462, [email protected]

Patrick Dugan, Anthology FINN Partners, 1 (808) 741-2712, [email protected]

SOURCE Honolulu Festival Foundation