Honoring Audrey Beverly Christy Mastroianni at United Breast Cancer Foundation's Mattress and Pink Bag Event: "Gifts of Comfort and Hope" in Warwick, Rhode Island

The Christy family has long standing roots in Rhode Island. John B. Christy, Audrey's father, was the owner of "Christy's Tap of Cranston" and a beloved member of the community. Over the years the Christy family has supported numerous philanthropic causes including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, local Rhode Island food pantries, various scholarship funds, and of course generous support of United Breast Cancer Foundation.

UBCF is dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of those affected by breast cancer. This mission is particularly close to Stephanie's heart, and the upcoming event in Warwick holds special meaning. It's not only a chance to continue UBCF's legacy built on deep familial ties and mutual support, but also a homecoming filled with cherished memories of time spent with her mother. Audrey's memory will live on through UBCF's life-supporting patient and family programs.

UBCF's event this weekend embodies the spirit of UBCF's programs, which have evolved from Stephanie's experience with her mother's battle with breast cancer. UBCF aims to assist breast cancer patients, survivors and their families who need resources and encouragement as they navigate along their journey, so that they might cultivate a more enriching and peaceful experience.

UBCF's Mattress and Pink Bag Event: "Gifts of Comfort and Hope" is more than just a giveaway. It's a celebration of Audrey Beverly Christy Mastroianni's life, while uplifting breast cancer warriors and their families. This event creates a supportive environment filled with pampering gifts, shared strength, and a chance to connect. Attendees can look forward to a day centered entirely on them – a day to treat themselves, share stories, and find strength in community.

Continuing its tradition of providing essential support, the "Gifts of Comfort and Hope" event will distribute queen-size restorative mattresses all free of charge. The Pink Bag Shopping Event provides an opportunity for individuals to choose from a diverse selection of quality gifts, including comfy clothes and shoes, pampering makeup and personal care products, household goods to spruce up living spaces, cozy bedding for restful sleep, and even toys and children's items to share with little ones. Attendees will also be provided with their own personal assistant to help select their goodies, creating a personalized and caring shopping experience.

UBCF is working with fellow breast cancer organization, The Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation to spread the word about the event, and UBCF is grateful to Warwick Mall for generously donating space for the event

UBCF is dedicated to delivering a personalized experience to attendees, welcoming applicants regardless of gender from across the United States. Please note that approved applicants must be able to pick up their items on the day of the event. Interested individuals can apply for the Pink Bag Event Shopping experience here: https://www.ubcf.org/mattress-eligibility-spring-2024/

United Breast Cancer Foundation is a non-profit founded in 2000 with a mission to make a positive difference in the lives of those impacted by breast cancer. UBCF is committed to gifting helpful and supportive donated items and funding breast health and wellness services focused on education, screening, treatment, recovery, overall wellness and beyond. The platinum rated, 4-star charity offers numerous life-supporting patient and family programs available to women, men, and families nationwide. Tax-deductible contributions (consult your tax advisor) may be made towards UBCF's programs. UBCF accepts contributions through Donor Advised Funds and vehicle and property donations as well. Combined Federal Campaign #77934.

Beth Reichart, United Breast Cancer Foundation, 8778224287, [email protected], ubcf.org

