Honoring Esteemed Veterans with Drone Franchise Opportunity

Honoring ALL military veterans of the United States Armed Forces, Aquiline Drones Corporation (AD) – a CT based drone manufacturer and artificial intelligence (AI) systems company has forged a strategic partnership with Ryder System, Inc. and Vets to Drones. Together, they are launching a discounted drone franchise program exclusively for U.S. Veterans – a lifelong opportunity, well beyond 2025!

HARTFORD, Conn., Sept. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Exciting news in the drone sector as a veteran-owned drone franchise program takes center stage, empowering American service members in the realm of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) aka, drones.

Through the collaboration with Ryder providing substantial discounts on franchise vehicles and Vets to Drones offering free professional drone training, a remarkable 30% discount on these drone franchises is now available to qualified Veterans.

AD recognizes the valuable efforts of the Small Business Administration (SBA) and its VetsCert (Certification) program, dedicated to empowering Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses (SDVOSBs) to compete for specialized contracts, especially within the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA). AD also calls upon the national business community to join in supporting this crucial initiative, encouraging self-employment avenues for Veterans.

"Veterans bring unmatched discipline, technical expertise, and leadership to the drone industry," says Barry Alexander, founder and CEO of Aquiline Drones. He emphasizes the value of government contracting opportunities tailored for American drone manufacturing and professional drone services, highlighting the deserving nature of our nation's esteemed veterans.

This strategic collaboration is geared towards advancing federal initiatives like the U.S. Department of War's (DoW) Blue UAS program and the Replicator Initiative spearheaded by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), with a key focus on expanding secure, American-made drone systems swiftly.

In line with national directives from the U.S. Department of War (DoW) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the partnership aims to boost domestic drone production, diminish dependence on foreign-manufactured platforms, and nurture a skilled workforce capable of supporting vital defense and commercial missions.

Aquiline Drones' innovative Veteran-owned drone franchise model plays a pivotal role in reinforcing U.S. drone manufacturing capabilities and enhancing workforce preparedness to meet these critical objectives.

The AD–Vets to Drones initiative, with a nod to Ryder for their support, offers structured and discounted franchise opportunities in three established models:

Modular Drone Manufacturing (MDM): Empowering veterans to produce U.S.-made drones meeting Blue UAS compliance standards, paving the way for federal procurement and industrial base contracts.

Inspection, Security & Surveillance (ISS): Supporting DHS, CBP, and FEMA missions such as border surveillance, disaster response, and infrastructure security, aligning with national technology modernization efforts.

Total Exterior Care (TEC): Providing advanced drone services for all exterior cleaning (power-washing, painting and graffiti removal) and environmental monitoring in municipal, industrial, and defense-related settings.

These franchises come with thorough pilot and operational training, business development support, access to AD's captive insurance entity (Aquiline Drones Indemnity Corporation - ADIC), and qualification for federal Veteran-owned small business (VOSB) and service-disabled Veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) contracting opportunities.

This initiative seeks to enhance Veteran involvement in national security and industry expansion by fostering Veteran entrepreneurship and enabling military veterans to transition into small-business ownership roles that bolster local economies and advance U.S. technological leadership.

Expanding Veteran Participation in National Security and Industry Growth

Supporting the federal government's objectives, this initiative focuses on:

Cultivating Veteran Entrepreneurship: Enabling military veterans to transition into ownership roles, boosting local economies, and advancing U.S. technological leadership.

Bolstering Homeland Security: Establishing a national workforce of veteran franchisees to support DHS and DoW missions like border security, disaster relief, and critical infrastructure monitoring.

Strengthening the Domestic UAS Industrial Base: Aligning with the DoW's Replicator initiative to scale U.S. production capacity for autonomous UAV systems.

Chris Lewis, Founder and CEO of Vets to Drones, highlights, "This partnership offers Veterans more than just a career path; presents the opportunity for ownership in a rapidly growing sector crucial to U.S. defense and economic competitiveness."

The U.S. drone market is poised to exceed $60 billion in the next decade, driven by defense upgrades, infrastructure monitoring, and commercial drone adoption. Through the franchise initiative, AD and Vets to Drones aim to:

Support DoW's Blue UAS and Replicator Programs with secure, scalable, U.S.-made platforms.

Aid DHS Technology Modernization Efforts by enhancing surveillance and response capabilities for CBP, FEMA, and local law enforcement.

Promote Veteran-Owned Federal Contracting Goals by leveraging SBA programs to increase veteran participation in federal technology contracts.

This program, designed for rapid expansion, will extend to multiple states through collaborations with Veterans' organizations, municipal governments, and federal entities. Aquiline Drones will equip franchisees with training and FAA-compliant frameworks, ensuring preparedness for civilian and defense contracts.

Aquiline Drones invites vendors, service providers, and industry leaders to be part of our groundbreaking initiative. By collaborating with us, you'll tap into a rapidly expanding $60 billion market spanning defense, homeland security, infrastructure, and commercial sectors. Moreover, you'll directly contribute to empowering Veterans with cutting-edge tools and technologies, ensuring their success as entrepreneurs.

Through these partnerships, a robust ecosystem is created, offering Veterans top-tier resources and a wide range of solutions. This empowers them to deliver exceptional services, win more contracts, and solidify their leadership in the evolving drone industry. Together, we can forge a sustainable path that uplifts Veterans, boosts American innovation, and drives the adoption of secure, homegrown drone solutions.

About Aquiline Drones

Aquiline Drones Corporation (AD) is an American-owned technology company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. AD specializes in drone design and manufacturing, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced drone pilot training. Through its insurance captive, Aquiline Drones Indemnity Corporation (ADIC), provides tailored coverage and risk management solutions for its franchise network.

AD's leadership includes veteran aviators, military officers, engineers, IT specialists, and business strategists with decades of experience across aerospace and defense. With vertically integrated capabilities, AD develops secure Made-in-USA drone platforms and services supporting mission-critical applications for Inspections, Security, and Exterior Care across a range of U.S. commercial markets.

Learn more at www.aquilinedrones.com.

