Honoring Homefront Heroes: 2024 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® Nominations Open Nationally

Armed Forces Insurance announces the 16th annual Military Spouse of the Year® (AFI MSOY) award nominations, celebrating the vital role of military spouses in supporting the nation's defense. The program, emphasizing diversity and leadership, involves a comprehensive selection process, culminating in a May 2024 award ceremony in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Here at AFI, we commend the pivotal role played by over one million military spouses who diligently sustain the homefront while our service members protect our nation. These spouses constitute the indispensable backbone of the military's support system, making a direct and invaluable contribution to our national security. As we mark the 16th year, it is with great pleasure that we announce the official commencement of nominations for the 2024 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® (AFI MSOY) award.
Lori Simmons, Chief Growth and Marketing Officer at Armed Forces Insurance emphasizes, "The AFI Military Spouse of the Year® program transcends a mere recognition; it represents a broad, mission-driven network of military spouse leaders. Embracing diversity, equity, and inclusion within our ranks, we've seen firsthand how varied perspectives and backgrounds enrich and strengthen our collective endeavors."
The award recognizes military spouses and integrates them into an ongoing program dedicated to developing leadership skills, broadening professional networks, enhancing life and advocacy skills, and fostering community impact.
Nominees undergo a rigorous four-stage selection process, culminating in the announcement of the 2024 AFI MSOY in Washington, D.C., in early May 2024. Criteria for evaluation include military community involvement, leadership acumen, community engagement, communication skills, and personal journey.
Key dates for the selection process are as follows:
- National Nominations: December 4 – January 26
- Introduction of Candidates: February 1
- Base Voting Period: February 5-9
- Announcement of Base Winners: February 13
- Top 21 Branch Finalists Announced: February 22
- Branch Voting: February 27-28
- Branch Winners Announced: March 4
- Overall AFI MSOY Voting: March 7-8
- AFI MSOY Week: May 6-10
- Overall AFI MSOY Announced: May 11
For detailed information about the AFI Military Spouse of the Year® award, including criteria for nominees, voting procedures, and opportunities for sponsorship, please visit msoy.afi.org.
