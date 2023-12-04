Honoring Homefront Heroes: 2024 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® Nominations Open Nationally

Armed Forces Insurance announces the 16th annual Military Spouse of the Year® (AFI MSOY) award nominations, celebrating the vital role of military spouses in supporting the nation's defense. The program, emphasizing diversity and leadership, involves a comprehensive selection process, culminating in a May 2024 award ceremony in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Here at AFI, we commend the pivotal role played by over one million military spouses who diligently sustain the homefront while our service members protect our nation. These spouses constitute the indispensable backbone of the military's support system, making a direct and invaluable contribution to our national security. As we mark the 16th year, it is with great pleasure that we announce the official commencement of nominations for the 2024 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® (AFI MSOY) award.