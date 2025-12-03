Honoring Leadership and Service: 2026 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® Nominations Now Open

The Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year program honors that leadership and ensures spouses have the tools and support they need to continue shaping a stronger future for military families. Post this

Nominations are welcomed from every installation and every branch across the globe, ensuring representation from large bases, small communities, and Guard and Reserve families. This national structure centers local leadership and elevates the wide spectrum of experiences that shape modern military life.

Honorees join a year-round leadership development program that expands professional networks, builds advocacy and communication skills, and equips military spouses to design solutions that meet the real needs of their communities.

The 2026 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® will be selected after a four-stage process that includes candidate introductions, community voting, panel review, and branch-level advancement. The final honoree will be announced during a national celebration in Washington, D.C., in May 2026.

With more than 10,000 recognized spouses since its founding, the program has cultivated the largest and most influential community of military spouse leaders in the country. These leaders drive positive change in areas such as food security, education, mental health, career readiness, and civic engagement.

"Military spouses carry the heartbeat of our communities," said Lori Simmons, Executive Director of National Military Community Foundation. "They lead with resilience, wisdom, and care. The Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year program honors that leadership and ensures spouses have the tools and support they need to continue shaping a stronger future for military families."

Past awardees have launched national programs, built nonprofits, expanded community care networks, and worked with policymakers to address challenges faced by military families. Their contributions have created lasting change that extends far beyond installation gates.

"This program reminded me that our stories matter and that our leadership is needed," said Crystal Bettenhausen Bubulka, Founder and Executive Director of Strength in Service, and the 2025 AFI Navy Spouse from Naval Base San Diego. "The experience connected me with mentors and peers who understand the realities of military life and are committed to improving it. AFI MSOY changed what I believed was possible."

Key Dates for the 2026 AFI MSOY Award:

Nominations Open: December 1, 2025

Nominations Close: January 16, 2026

Meet the Candidates: January 23, 2026

Base Voting: January 28 – February 1, 2026

Base Winners Announced: February 9, 2026

Branch Finalists Announced: February 19, 2026

Branch Voting: February 24-25, 2026

Branch Winners Announced: March 3, 2026

Overall AFI MSOY Voting: March 5-6, 2026

AFI MSOY Week: May 4-8, 2026

Overall AFI MSOY Announced: May 7, 2026

The selection process evaluates nominees on leadership, community impact, communication skills, and their demonstrated commitment to service. Winners join a network of changemakers dedicated to improving the lives of military families worldwide.

For more information about the Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® program, including nomination guidelines, voting details, and partnership opportunities, visit msoy.afi.org.

About Armed Forces Insurance:

The Armed Forces Insurance (AFI) Military Spouse of the Year® Award was established in 2008. After serving as the title sponsor for nine years, AFI assumed ownership of the award in 2018. The award is presented at a base, branch and overall level each year to military spouses who are making a difference in their communities and providing a collective voice for spouses around the world. Through a national nomination and voting process, these nominees are judged on five core criteria: overall involvement in military community, exhibition of leadership skills, community building capability, communication skills and overall personal story. With more than one million active-duty military spouses worldwide, this award program aims to shine a spotlight on the force behind our armed forces. The Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® program is an initiative of the 501(c)(19) nonprofit National Military Community Foundation. For more information, please visit www.msoy.afi.org.

