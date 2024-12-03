Honoring Military Spouse Leaders: 2025 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® Nominations Open

This program unites a vibrant and diverse network of military spouses who are reshaping what it means to serve. Their work sparks innovation, strengthens communities, and advances the wellbeing of military families everywhere. Post this

Nominations are accepted for military spouses at every U.S. military installation worldwide, ensuring leaders from all branches and communities, regardless of size, are represented and celebrated. This inclusive structure highlights the unique contributions of military spouses at the local level, amplifying their impact on the broader military community.

The award recipients are inducted into a year-round program designed to help military spouses earn leadership credentials, expand their networks, learn valuable life and advocacy skills, and make a difference in their communities.

All nominees will go through four rigorous rounds of advancement, culminating in the announcement of the 2025 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year ® recipient at a prestigious ceremony in our nation's capital in early May 2025. Nominees are judged on five core criteria: overall impact and involvement in the military community, exhibition of leadership skills, community-building capability, communication skills, and their personal story.

With over 10,000 honorees since its inception, the AFI MSOY program has built the largest community of military spouse leaders in the nation. These leaders have made far-reaching impacts across sectors, from education and mental health to nonprofit development and policy advocacy, creating lasting change for both military and civilian communities.

"Leadership and advocacy are the cornerstones of the AFI Military Spouse of the Year® program," said Lori Simmons, Executive Director. "This program unites a vibrant and diverse network of military spouses who are reshaping what it means to serve. Their work sparks innovation, strengthens communities, and advances the wellbeing of military families everywhere."

Past recipients have launched national advocacy campaigns, founded nonprofits, and driven policy changes that improve the lives of military families.

"This experience has profoundly shaped my life. It's given me the unique opportunity to connect with incredible individuals who have become not only friends, but also partners in advocacy and steadfast supporters of my mission to address food insecurity in military communities across the nation," said Monica Bassett, 2022 AFI Army Spouse of the Year and founder of Stronghold Food Pantry. "During my year, I founded Stronghold Food Pantry, which has since distributed hundreds of thousands of food items to military families worldwide from its base at Armed Forces Insurance headquarters in Fort Leavenworth, KS. This program fosters leadership, empowers spouses, and drives meaningful change, and I'm proud to be part of its legacy."

Key Dates for the 2025 AFI MSOY Award:

Nominations Open: December 2, 2024

Nominations Close: January 17, 2025

Meet the Candidates: January 24, 2025

Base Voting: January 29 – February 2, 2025

Base Winners Announced: February 10, 2025

Branch Finalists Announced: February 20, 2025

Branch Voting: February 25-26, 2025

Branch Winners Announced: March 4, 2025

2025 AFI MSOY Voting: March 6-7, 2025

AFI MSOY Week: May 5-9, 2025

2025 AFI MSOY Announced: May 8, 2025

The selection process evaluates nominees based on their leadership, community engagement, communication skills, and advocacy work. Winners join an exclusive network of changemakers dedicated to advancing initiatives that positively impact military families worldwide.

For more information on the Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® program, including nomination details, voting procedures, and sponsorship opportunities, please visit msoy.afi.org.

About Armed Forces Insurance:

The Armed Forces Insurance (AFI) Military Spouse of the Year® Award was established in 2008. After serving as the title sponsor for nine years, AFI assumed ownership of the award in 2018. The award is presented at a base, branch and overall level each year to military spouses who are making a difference in their communities and providing a collective voice for spouses around the world. Through a national nomination and voting process, these nominees are judged on five core criteria: overall involvement in military community, exhibition of leadership skills, community building capability, communication skills and overall personal story. With more than one million active-duty military spouses worldwide, this award program aims to shine a spotlight on the force behind our armed forces. The Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® program is an initiative of the 501(c)(3) nonprofit National Military Community Foundation. For more information, please visit www.msoy.afi.org.

