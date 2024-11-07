Honoring Past and Present Service Members, Keel Farms Recognizes Veterans Day by Providing Free Meals

Keel Farms, home to Keel+Curley Winery and Keel Farms Agrarian Ales and Ciders salutes veterans and active military on November 11th to thank them for their service

PLANT CITY, Fla., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This Veterans Day, Monday, November 11, 2024, Keel Farms is showing its appreciation to all active military, veterans, Reserves and National Guard with the offer of a complimentary lunch and beverage.

Veterans and active members can select any entree on a special Veterans Day menu including farm fresh flatbreads and handhelds. Pair any of these mouth-watering entrées with a glass of Keel and Curley Wine or Keel Farms Agrarian Ale or Cider, on the house.

Keel Farms owner and President, Clay Keel, is an Army Reserve Medical Service Corps Officer. Major Keel has served for nearly two decades in the National Guard, active-duty Army and Reserve, including two deployments to Iraq. Clay is honored to offer a free meal to his fellow veterans and active members as a token of his appreciation and to show them they're highly valued.

Where: Keel Farms, 5202 Thonotosassa Road Plant City, FL

When: Monday, November 11, 2024 from 11am to 3pm .

from . Who: U.S. Veterans and Active Duty Military simply show proof of military service.

Proof of service includes: U.S. Uniformed Services ID Card, U.S. Uniformed Services Retired ID Card, current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), veterans organization card (i.e., American Legion, VFW), DD214 and citation or commendation.

Details: Limit 1 meal and 1 beverage per U.S. veteran or active-duty military.

This offer is valid for dine-in only and not valid with other coupons or discounts.

About Keel Farms: Keel Farms is home to Keel and Curley Winery and Keel Farms Agrarian Ales and Cider. Our mission is to grow people, community, and agriculture by always providing memorable experiences through quality farm products and sustainable practices.

