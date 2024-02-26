Honoring Teachers: Nominations Are Open for School Specialty's Crystal Apple Awards

"School Specialty is honored to help hard-working teachers across the country engage and inspire their students," said Dr. Sue Ann Highland, national education strategist at School Specialty. Post this

Crystal Apple Finalists receive a $100 School Specialty merchandise certificate for themselves and an additional $100 certificate for their school. This year's winners will each receive a personalized trophy and a $500 gift certificate from School Speciality for themselves, as well as a $250 School Specialty gift certificate for their school.

"School Specialty is honored to help hard-working teachers across the country engage and inspire their students," said Dr. Sue Ann Highland, national education strategist at School Specialty. "We know that even as they share their passion and knowledge with their students, many teachers are scrambling to find the resources they need. The Crystal Apple is an opportunity to recognize teachers for everything they contribute to their students and communities—and to provide them the resources to bring all their classroom dreams to life."

Students, family members, administrators, fellow teachers, and members of the community are all encouraged to submit their favorite teacher between February 26 and March 24, 2024 at SchoolSpecialty.com/Crystal-Apple. Public voting on nominees will be open from April 15 to 21, 2024, and the winners will be announced on April 30.

About School Specialty, LLC

With a 60-year legacy, School Specialty is a leading provider of comprehensive learning environment solutions for the pre-K–12 education marketplace in the U.S. and Canada. This includes essential classroom supplies, furniture and design services, educational technology, sensory spaces featuring Snoezelen®, science curriculum, learning resources, professional development,and more. School Specialty believes every student can flourish in an environment where they are engaged and inspired to learn and grow. In support of this vision to transform more than classrooms, the company applies its unmatched team of subject-matter experts and designs, manufactures, and distributes a broad assortment of name-brand and proprietary products. For more information, go to SchoolSpecialty.com.

