Honoring Teachers: Nominations Are Open for School Specialty's Crystal Apple Awards

Starting February 26, students, family members, administrators, and fellow teachers are encouraged to recognize dedicated educators for their inspiration, leadership, and passion
GREENVILLE, Wis., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Teachers who embody leadership deserve to be celebrated. That's why School Specialty—a leading provider of learning environments, instructional solutions, and supplies for education from birth to grade 12—is proud to announce that nominations are now open for its annual Crystal Apple Awards.
Each year, students, parents, administrators, and fellow teachers nominate teachers who, like last year's inspiring finalists and winners, go above and beyond to touch the lives of students every day. School Specialty selects 10 finalists from the nominees, and three winners are then selected by public vote. This year, nominations will be open from February 26 to March 24.
Crystal Apple Finalists receive a $100 School Specialty merchandise certificate for themselves and an additional $100 certificate for their school. This year's winners will each receive a personalized trophy and a $500 gift certificate from School Speciality for themselves, as well as a $250 School Specialty gift certificate for their school.
"School Specialty is honored to help hard-working teachers across the country engage and inspire their students," said Dr. Sue Ann Highland, national education strategist at School Specialty. "We know that even as they share their passion and knowledge with their students, many teachers are scrambling to find the resources they need. The Crystal Apple is an opportunity to recognize teachers for everything they contribute to their students and communities—and to provide them the resources to bring all their classroom dreams to life."
Students, family members, administrators, fellow teachers, and members of the community are all encouraged to submit their favorite teacher between February 26 and March 24, 2024 at SchoolSpecialty.com/Crystal-Apple. Public voting on nominees will be open from April 15 to 21, 2024, and the winners will be announced on April 30.
About School Specialty, LLC
With a 60-year legacy, School Specialty is a leading provider of comprehensive learning environment solutions for the pre-K–12 education marketplace in the U.S. and Canada. This includes essential classroom supplies, furniture and design services, educational technology, sensory spaces featuring Snoezelen®, science curriculum, learning resources, professional development,and more. School Specialty believes every student can flourish in an environment where they are engaged and inspired to learn and grow. In support of this vision to transform more than classrooms, the company applies its unmatched team of subject-matter experts and designs, manufactures, and distributes a broad assortment of name-brand and proprietary products. For more information, go to SchoolSpecialty.com.
School Specialty, LLC
