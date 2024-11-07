Hood Canal School District Wins Statewide Awards for Communication Excellence

"It's a privilege to share the stories, achievements, and needs of our students and staff with our community. This recognition reflects a true team effort. We're honored to have this work acknowledged." – Dr. Lance Gibbon, Superintendent Post this

This recognition is particularly significant given that many other districts in the state have dedicated communications departments. Hood Canal, a small district with limited staff wearing multiple hats, achieved this through the hard work and collaborative spirit of its team and partners.

"It's a privilege to share the stories, achievements, and needs of our students and staff with our community," said Dr. Lance Gibbon, Superintendent of Hood Canal School District. "This recognition reflects a true team effort. Huge thanks to SmartMeme Studios for their outstanding contribution to our bond video, to Susan Vining and Ryan Causgrove for their commitment to our website, and to ESD113 for their invaluable support with the annual report. We're honored to have this work acknowledged."

Hood Canal Board President Edie Reclusado added, "Better communication has been one of our board's top goals. We've wanted communication that's meaningful, effective, and timely, and this recognition shows just how far we have come in keeping things engaging and transparent across all our channels. Our board couldn't be happier."

The Hood Canal School District's recognition at the WSPRA conference underscores its commitment to excellence and innovation in education communications. These accomplishments reaffirm the district's mission to keep students, families, and the community well-informed and connected. The district looks forward to continuing its dedication to consistent and creative outreach through future initiatives.

Media Contact

Dr. Lance Gibbon, Hood Canal School District, 1 3608775463 202, [email protected], https://www.hoodcanal.wednet.edu/

SOURCE Hood Canal School District