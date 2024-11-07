Hood Canal School District Wins Statewide Awards for Communication Excellence

The Hood Canal School District, serving just 330 students, recently earned statewide recognition for excellence in communications at the Washington School Public Relations Association (WSPRA) conference in Spokane. Competing against districts with enrollments up to 10,000 students, Hood Canal took top honors for its website, bond measure video, and annual report, showcasing its dedication to transparency and community engagement. This achievement is particularly remarkable given the district's small size and limited resources. Superintendent Dr. Lance Gibbon attributes this success to the collaborative spirit of the district's dedicated team and partners, reaffirming their commitment to clear and impactful communication.
SKOKOMISH, Wash., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a notable achievement for small school districts, the Hood Canal School District earned statewide accolades at the Washington School Public Relations Association (WSPRA) conference, held recently in Spokane. Competing among districts with 10,000 or fewer students, Hood Canal School District distinguished itself by receiving top honors in multiple categories.
The district was awarded for having the best website in its category, showcasing a user-friendly design and an engaging digital presence that supports both families and the community. Additionally, Hood Canal's video explaining a bond measure was named best in class, exemplifying transparency and creativity in communicating facility needs to stakeholders. The district's annual report was also recognized as one of the top five in the state, underscoring Hood Canal's dedication to clear and impactful communication.
This recognition is particularly significant given that many other districts in the state have dedicated communications departments. Hood Canal, a small district with limited staff wearing multiple hats, achieved this through the hard work and collaborative spirit of its team and partners.
"It's a privilege to share the stories, achievements, and needs of our students and staff with our community," said Dr. Lance Gibbon, Superintendent of Hood Canal School District. "This recognition reflects a true team effort. Huge thanks to SmartMeme Studios for their outstanding contribution to our bond video, to Susan Vining and Ryan Causgrove for their commitment to our website, and to ESD113 for their invaluable support with the annual report. We're honored to have this work acknowledged."
Hood Canal Board President Edie Reclusado added, "Better communication has been one of our board's top goals. We've wanted communication that's meaningful, effective, and timely, and this recognition shows just how far we have come in keeping things engaging and transparent across all our channels. Our board couldn't be happier."
The Hood Canal School District's recognition at the WSPRA conference underscores its commitment to excellence and innovation in education communications. These accomplishments reaffirm the district's mission to keep students, families, and the community well-informed and connected. The district looks forward to continuing its dedication to consistent and creative outreach through future initiatives.
Media Contact
Dr. Lance Gibbon, Hood Canal School District, 1 3608775463 202, [email protected], https://www.hoodcanal.wednet.edu/
SOURCE Hood Canal School District
Share this article