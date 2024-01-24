Hood College Names Dr. Demetrius P. Johnson as Dean of Students

"I am thrilled to join the Hood College community," said Johnson. "I look forward to working with faculty and staff. I am very excited to meet and serve students. Go Blazers!" Post this

"I am thrilled to join the Hood College community," said Johnson. "I look forward to working with faculty and staff. I am very excited to meet and serve students. Go Blazers!"

"I'm very excited to work with Dr. Johnson as Hood's new dean of students," said Debbie Ricker, Ph.D., provost and vice president for academic affairs at Hood. "His passion for working with students, empowering and developing team members, and leading mission-centered student life initiatives is both impressive and inspiring."

"At each step of the interview process, as he learned more about the Hood community, I watched his enthusiasm grow," Ricker continued. "I know he will embrace our mission and our students fully."

Johnson brings with him more than 20 years of experience in higher education leadership. Johnson most recently served as vice president for student affairs at Bowie State University and previously served as associate vice president for student engagement at Marymount University and dean of student affairs at Dillard University.

Johnson attended Augustana College as an undergraduate before earning his first advanced degree, an M.S. in higher education administration, from Western Illinois University. Johnson will complete his second doctorate in philosophy in organizational leadership from the University of the Cumberlands. Johnson currently holds his first doctorate of management from the University of Phoenix.

About Hood College

Hood College is an independent, liberal arts college, offering 30 bachelor's degrees, four pre-professional programs, 20 master's degree programs, three doctorates and 13 post-baccalaureate certificates. Located in historic Frederick, near Washington, D.C., Baltimore and the I-270 technology corridor, Hood gives students access to countless internships and research opportunities.

Media Contact

Mason Cavalier, Hood College, 301-696-3802, [email protected], https://www.hood.edu/

SOURCE Hood College