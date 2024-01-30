Hood names Mahesh P. Joshi, Ph.D., as Inaugural George B. Delaplaine Jr. School of Business Dean

Joshi shares, "I look forward to combining Hood tradition with the future of the business field. I'm ready to work with stakeholders of the School of Business and Hood College to initiate a new chapter of success for this storied institution." Post this

"When Hood invited me to be the inaugural dean of the Delaplaine School of Business, I found the opportunity irresistible," said Joshi. "I look forward to combining Hood tradition with the future of the business field. I'm ready to work with stakeholders of the School of Business and Hood College to initiate a new chapter of success for this storied institution."

Joshi joins Hood following more than 20 years at the George Mason University School of Business. There, Joshi served as the founding director of the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and as an associate professor of global strategy and entrepreneurship. His recent academic research has focused on a wide breadth of topics, including strategic agility and entrepreneurship education.

Joshi received his Ph.D. in strategic management and international business from Temple University and holds a postgraduate diploma in international business from the Xavier Institute of Management. He also serves as president of Joshi International, Inc., a consulting firm providing strategic and entrepreneurial advice.

"Throughout his career and consistent with the Hood College mission, Joshi has amassed an impressive record of success as a teacher, scholar and leader," said Debbie Ricker, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Hood. "I am delighted to welcome Joshi to Hood College as dean of the Delaplaine School of Business."

