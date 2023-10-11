HoodaMath.com Celebrates 15 Years of Math Education Excellence

HoodaMath.com, a leading online math education platform, is proud to announce its 15th anniversary. Over the past 15 years, HoodaMath.com has been committed to making math fun and accessible to students of all ages, helping them develop critical math skills in an engaging and interactive way.

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since its inception in 2008, HoodaMath.com has become a trusted resource for students, teachers, and parents, offering a wide range of free math games, puzzles, and educational activities. The platform has been a cornerstone in helping students improve their math proficiency, enhance problem-solving abilities, and build a strong foundation in mathematics.

HoodaMath.com has consistently adapted to the changing needs of the education landscape. With a diverse collection of math games and activities catering to different grade levels and math concepts, the platform has helped countless learners grasp math concepts with ease and enthusiasm. The gamified approach to math education has not only improved students' math skills but also nurtured a love for mathematics.

Over the years, HoodaMath.com has received praise from educators, parents, and students for its dedication to making math learning engaging and enjoyable. With millions of users worldwide, the platform has made a significant impact on math education, both in and outside the classroom.

"We are thrilled to celebrate 15 years of empowering students with math skills and knowledge," said Michael Edlavitch, Founder and CEO of HoodaMath.com. "Our commitment to making math fun and accessible has remained unwavering, and we look forward to continuing to support students on their math learning journeys."

In celebration of its 15th anniversary, HoodaMath.com has exciting plans for the future, including the development of new math games, enhanced features, and expanded educational content to further enrich the math learning experience.

HoodaMath.com invites students, parents, and educators to join in the celebration by visiting the website at https://www.hoodamath.com . Explore the extensive collection of math games and resources that have made HoodaMath.com a beloved math education platform over the past 15 years.

About HoodaMath.com:

