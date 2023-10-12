Hook Announces $3 Million Seed Investment Round Led By Point72 Ventures and Waverley Capital

"Hook gives music fans the ability to put their own stamp on their favorite songs, it empowers artists to grow their audience and gives labels and other rights holders an avenue to a brand new stream of revenue." Edgar Bronfman, Jr. Co-Founder, Chairman and General Partner of Waverley Capital Tweet this

"Fan-created remixes on social media are helping drive music discovery, re-discovery and virality -- but the way it's happening doesn't support rights holders," said Gaurav Sharma. "Hook solves this problem by leveraging AI to let social media users express themselves creatively with music, while rewarding artists and rights holders at the same time.

We're humbled by Point72 Ventures, Edgar and the entire Waverley team, and the incredible group of music industry investors that have chosen to support us. Recently there's been a lot of discussion around AI's role within the music industry. We're proud to say that we're built by the industry and supported by the industry."

"We think the music industry is uniquely positioned to leverage cutting-edge technology such as generative AI," said Ishan Sinha, Principal at Point72 Ventures. "Yet, it's essential to establish safeguards for artists, producers, and record labels. We believe the team at Hook is well positioned to merge innovation with prioritizing industry stakeholders. We are thrilled to join them on this journey forward."

Edgar Bronfman, Jr. Co-Founder, Chairman and General Partner of Waverley Capital commented: "Hook gives music fans the ability to put their own stamp on their favorite songs, it empowers artists to grow their audience and gives labels and other rights holders an avenue to a brand new stream of revenue."

For more information and to sign up for the private beta waitlist, visit www.hookmusic.com.

About Hook

Hook is a music technology platform that is innovating the way music is expressed on social media. Hook provides intuitive AI-powered tools that empower fans to quickly, easily and legally create new versions of their favorite songs for use on social media, while also creating a new stream of revenue for artists and labels. The company is based in New York City. For more information, visit www.hookmusic.com.

