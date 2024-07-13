Hooman Nissani Announces Expansion Of Real Estate Developments Projects In Los Angeles.

Mr. Hooman Nissani Launches Development Expansions In Los Angeles After Seeing Optimisms For Commercial Real Estate For Years Ahead.
LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After seeing multiple positive economic signals including the changing political landscape, Hooman Nissani looks to expand development of real estate projects in Los Angeles. These projects will put Mr Hooman Nissani as one of the top real estate developers in Southern California.
These newly announced projects include building out properties from raw dirt to remodeling existing structures for modern usage. These improvements and builds can total in the 10's and 100's of millions of dollars. These projects Hooman Nissani announced will have multiples of benefits and returns for investors along with local communities and residents. More importantly, high quality and high paying jobs will be created for years to come further benefiting these Nissani Projects. "We take great pride to leave a positive and lasting goods where we operate for decades to come" said Mr. Hooman Nissani.
About: Mr Hooman Nissani is a serial entrepreneur, investor and developer of real estate and businesses. Over the decade, Hooman Nissani saw great successes where he operated. From a humble beginning of a car salesperson to dealership holdings, local business owners, and developers. Hooman Nissan recent business wins included: $24M Playa Vista mixed use project, an $83M for a 8.5-acre site. For Automotive, Mr. Nissani successfully completed the complete sales transfer of Toyota of Long Beach to Ken Garff Automotive along with many other car retail franchise brands, including Nissan, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM, Hyundai and many other brands. Mr. Hooman Nissani was Automotive News "40 Under 40" winner. To Contact Us: Visit our website: https://www.hooman-nissani.com
Media Contact
Hooman Nissani, Hooman Nissani Enterprises, 1 208 266 2537, [email protected], https://hooman-nissani.com/
SOURCE Hooman Nissani Enterprises
