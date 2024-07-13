Hooman Nissani Announces Expansion Of Real Estate Developments Projects In Los Angeles.

These newly announced projects include building out properties from raw dirt to remodeling existing structures for modern usage. These improvements and builds can total in the 10's and 100's of millions of dollars. These projects Hooman Nissani announced will have multiples of benefits and returns for investors along with local communities and residents. More importantly, high quality and high paying jobs will be created for years to come further benefiting these Nissani Projects. "We take great pride to leave a positive and lasting goods where we operate for decades to come" said Mr. Hooman Nissani.