Hoover's BERNINA Sew LLC Presents Their Third Annual Spring Fling Event

The certified BERNINA dealer welcomes all to join for a three-day event in Mifflinburg, PA

MIFFLINBURG, Pa., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Certified BERNINA dealer, Hoover's BERNINA Sew LLC, is thrilled to announce the return of their annual Spring Fling event. Taking place April 10th through April 12th at The Rusty Rail, the event offers giveaways, door prizes, and the opportunity to learn from experts.

Event Highlights:

Hands-On Experience: The L 890 QE, B 790 PRO, and the Q 20 Sitdown will all be available for attendees to experience and demo in person.

Leading Educators: Throughout five classrooms, five knowledgeable industry experts will be on-site leading informative classes. Participants will have the opportunity to meet and learn from Amanda Murphy, Connie Fanders, Pam Mahshie, Sylvain Bergeron, and Kellie Rushing.

Giveaways and Prizes: There will be daily door prizes and a grand prize of a B 590 E. This machine is perfect for sewists, quilters, and embroiders alike as it allows for endless combinations and impeccable results.

Vendor Mall: There will be a vendor mall on-site to shop and enjoy exclusive deals.

The cost to attend this event is $249, which includes access to the above as well as snacks and boxed lunch on all three days. To reserve your spot, call (570) 966-3822 or email [email protected] to register.

