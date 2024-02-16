HOPA and Cancer Support Community Bring Together Patient and Pharmacist Points of View

"Many do not realize the integral role of the pharmacist in their cancer care. Our partnership with CSC allows us to reach more patients and caregivers," says LeAnne Kennedy, HOPA President and Oncology Clinical Manager at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Post this

Kathryn Redden was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer in August of 2019. Now in remission, she is an advocate for cancer patients and serves on the Patient Advisory Panel for HOPA. Kathryn is joined by Amanda Seddon, PharmD, BCPS, BCOP, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at Duly Health & Care, a community-based practice group in the Chicagoland suburbs of Illinois. Amanda helps make the oncology pharmacy role more visible by serving as a HOPAmbassador.

Rachel Saks, MSS, LSW, OSW-C, Senior Director of Education and Programs for Cancer Support Community will interview Kathryn and Amanda. She is a long-time advocate for people with cancer to ensure they get the support, education, and care they deserve.

The Role of the Oncology Pharmacist

"Oncology pharmacists are medication experts; we are there to answer questions and help manage side effects," says HOPA President LeAnne Kennedy, PharmD, BCOP, CPP, FHOPA, who is an Oncology Clinical Manager at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

"Many people do not realize the integral role of the pharmacist in their cancer care. Our partnership with the Cancer Support Community allows us to explore multiple perspectives and reach more patients and caregivers with our message of care and support," says Dr. Kennedy.

The Cancer Support Community is a global nonprofit that uplifts and strengthens people impacted by cancer. We are dedicated to fostering a community where people find connection, compassion, and knowledge. We provide professionally led support and navigation services, along with social connections and award-winning education — when, where and how impacted individuals prefer throughout their cancer experience. These resources are available at 190 Cancer Support Community, Gilda's Club, and healthcare partner locations as well as online and over the phone — all at no cost. We amplify the voices of those impacted by cancer through research and advocacy and create solutions that break down barriers to care and close the healthcare gap for communities whose members are disproportionately affected by cancer. http://www.cancersupportcommunity.org

The Hematology/Oncology Pharmacy Association (HOPA) supports hematology/oncology pharmacy professionals and promotes the role of the pharmacist in collaborative cancer care. Founded in 2004, HOPA provides crucial education, networking, and advancement opportunities frequently sought by pharmacy interns, residents, fellows, students, technicians, researchers, and administrators who specialize in hematology/oncology pharmacy. Its vision is to ensure all individuals affected by cancer have a hematology/oncology pharmacist as an integral member of their care team. hoparx.org.

