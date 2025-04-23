HOPA President Combines People-First Approach with Oncology Pharmacy Expertise

"The most important thing in this world is how we treat each other," said Dr. Mancini. "We are an organization filled with people who dedicate our professional lives and practice to helping other people navigate what can be the worst time in their life." Post this

Dr. Mancini's passion for oncology pharmacy is deeply personal. Several of his family members have had cancer, including his grandfather, aunt, uncle and father. "My dad is a four-time cancer survivor," Dr. Mancini said. "And my mom is a four-time cancer caregiver."

He credits his personal support system—including his grandparents, parents, and daughters—for shaping his professional journey toward patient-centered care. Fittingly, Dr. Mancini gave a nod to optimism and resilience as he walked on stage to Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'."



Dr. Mancini outlined three key initiatives he will lead this year alongside the HOPA Board of Directors, volunteers and staff.

-Reimagine volunteerism by continuing to expand flexible service options—including micro-volunteering—that align with members' interests, availability, and skill sets.

-Elevate early oncology pharmacy education through expanded learning pathways such as virtual residency programs and fellowship showcases.

-Put the people of oncology pharmacy at the center by highlighting lived experiences and professional insights, including in a member-submitted book of stories.

Also during his address, Dr. Mancini reflected on a moment shared with his daughters where they heard the theme song, "Start a Wave" from Disney's World of Color - ONE. The lyrics include, "But someone has to start it." That line, he noted, captures the heart of his leadership philosophy of inspiring action, encouraging engagement, and building momentum—one wave at a time.

