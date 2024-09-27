Hope and Healing: The Role of Media in Uplifting Spirits During Life's Toughest Moments of Kidney Disease

"In the midst of life's challenges, may you find your own 'I Love Lucy'—a joyful escape that reminds you to smile, laugh, and embrace the power of joy as a refuge," says 1st place winner Chelsea Roman. Post this

"In the midst of life's challenges, may you find your own 'I Love Lucy'—a joyful escape that reminds you to smile, laugh, and embrace the power of joy as a refuge," says 1st place winner Chelsea Roman.

2nd place winner, Sea Krob, shares how deeply they connect with the X-Men comics, saying, 'I began to see my own story reflected in theirs.' As a 4th generation person with PKD, my unique superpower lies in my knowledge of my family's journey with this disease and a commitment to being proactive in my healthcare."

"Before my kidney transplant, I spent 19 years on dialysis, starting when I was only 16. During that challenging time, I found comfort and strength in music. Songs with uplifting messages became my source of hope, helping me push through the toughest moments," shares third-place winner Jennifer McClung.

RSN is grateful to all those who participated in this year's contest. These winners were selected by a panel of judges who were deeply moved by their essays, which eloquently portrayed the powerful role that creativity plays in coping with kidney disease. We congratulate the following:

Essay Contest Winners

1st Place – "I Love Lucy," by Chelsea Roman , Sacramento, CA

, 2nd Place – "From Comic Books to Coping," by Sea Krob, Los Angeles, CA

3rd Place – "Turning Music into Triumphs," by Jennifer McClung , Springville, CA

, 4th Place – "Prescribed by Grey's: How a TV Show Became My Lifeline with Chronic Kidney Disease," by Stacey Moore , Middle River, MD

, President's Pick:

President's Pick – "Matlock is My Inspiration," by Ev Dove, Durham, NC

RSN has also selected additional outstanding essays, awarding them Honorable Mention:

Honorable Mention – "Are You Full?" by Mary Wu , Ossing, NY

, Ossing, NY Honorable Mention – "Heroes, Zombies, & Kidneys, Oh My!!" by Lyric Finney, Boise, ID

Honorable Mention – "Navigating Through My Comfort" by Maria Abundio , Van Nuys, CA

, Honorable Mention – "Courage, Strength, and Music" by Karely Perez , Ontario, CA

, Honorable Mention – "A Community of We" by Ginger White , Glendale, OR

, Honorable Mention – "So Many Possibilities" by Teejay Riedl , Lisle, IL

, Honorable Mention – "Back to the Sea?" by Mike Gothard , Beaufort, NC

, Honorable Mention – "The Songs of Dialysis" by William Naifeh , Oklahoma City, OK

, Honorable Mention – "A Lifetime as One" by Victoria Thornton , Lascassas, TN

, Honorable Mention – "Sixty-six Years and Counting" by Sandra Kisselback , East Berne, NY

, Honorable Mention – "Dance with my Father Again" by Charlene Powell , Marietta, GA

, Honorable Mention – "To the Future" by Phillip Minnich , Red Hill, PA

, Honorable Mention – "Lessons from an Aardvark" by Abigail Clary , Healdsburg, CA

, Honorable Mention – "A Yankee Doodle Viewer" by Ethan Krenzer , Coto De Caza, CA

Cash awards were given for First Place ($500), Second Place ($300), Third Place, Fourth Place, and President's Picks ($100). Honorable Mentions also received cash prizes ($50 each). All participants in the essay contest will also receive a small gift in the mail. RSN top essay winners will be translated into Spanish and be accompanied by an audio version read by the author.

The top five essays will be published in RSN's KidneyTalk® Magazine. All winning essays will also be featured on RSN's website and social media platforms to inspire and empower others facing similar challenges.

Read the 2024 inspiring essays here: https://www.rsnhope.org/21st-annual-essay-contest-winners/.

Additional information about kidney disease and organ donation, can be found at www.RSNhope.org.

RSN would like to thank Akebia, Ardelyx, Fresenius Kidney Care, and U.S. Renal Care Inc, for their support of this valuable patient engagement program.

Renal Support Network (RSN) is a nonprofit patient organization that was founded in 1993 by Lori Hartwell. Hartwell suffered kidney failure at the age of two, survived 50+ surgeries and 13 years of dialysis, and is now living with her fourth kidney transplant. She knows from firsthand experience the difficulty of navigating the myriads of emotions and the importance of being engaged in your care.

RSN strives to help those who are newly diagnosed with CKD or on dialysis, as well as kidney transplant recipients. RSN's goal is to empower people who have kidney disease to become knowledgeable about their illness, proactive in their care, hopeful about their future and make friendships that last a lifetime.

www.RSNhope.org

