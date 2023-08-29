Hope Foods® Partners With Charity Miles App To Provide Walking Meditations During The Month Of September

"Through this partnership with Charity Miles, we're able to extend our mission beyond nutrition into mental health awareness and enable our customers to participate and contribute to causes they care about," - Nicole Pavlica, Hope Foods Tweet this

Beginning in September, users can participate in weekly live Walking Meditations led by a meditation coach in the Charity Miles app. Once installed, they can select their preferred charity, start a workout, and choose "Walking" as their activity. For every mile logged during these events, Hope Foods will contribute donations to charities chosen by participants.

In addition to the Walking Meditations, both companies will share digital content, training tips, and nutritional advice, helping users optimize their personal health and fitness journeys.

"Through this partnership with Charity Miles, we're able to extend our mission beyond nutrition into mental health awareness and enable our customers to participate and contribute to causes they care about," added Pavlica.

The expanded partnership announcement is the latest in Hope Foods' bold moves to provide consumers with food that is good for the body, the mind, and the planet. In May the brand announced the addition of natural Omega-3s to their entire hummus line as well as its Plastic Neutral certification with rePurpose Global in an effort to be more sustainable in its packaging and plastic use. The new partnership with Charity Miles will encourage people to move in nature together for a way to connect as a community to support body, mind, and soul.

The Charity Miles app can be found on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. For more information, visit hopefoods.com.

About Hope Foods

Hope Foods, one of the nation's leading premium plant-based dips and spreads brands, believes that life is a gift and therefore, is committed to making superior products and offering holistic wellness resources that are good for the body, mind, and planet. Hope Foods uses the freshest possible ingredients to make the most delicious and nutritious, lightly blended, organic/non-gmo hummus and dips. Thanks to HPP/cold pressure technology, Hope Foods dips taste like they were made fresh in your own kitchen. Hope Foods also provides holistic well-being resources at hopefoods.com/havehope. Sold at retailers nationwide, all Hope Foods products are Organic and/or Non-GMO Project verified, GFCO certified gluten-free, OU-certified kosher, and dairy and soy-free. Help Hope Foods "Spread Good Things™"#spreadhope

About Charity Miles

Charity Miles is an innovative mobile app that encourages users to lead active lifestyles while supporting charitable causes. By logging physical activities such as walking, running, or biking, users earn money for their chosen charity from a pool provided by corporate sponsors. Since its launch, Charity Miles has helped raise millions for a range of charities worldwide.

Media Contact

Alex Jessup, JESSUP PR LLC, 1 3235293541, alex.jessup@jessuppr.com

SOURCE Hope Foods