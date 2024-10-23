Hope for a Brighter Future: Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid Explores Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) with Mission MSA

A new segment discusses the condition...
MIAMI, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This fall, viewers can embark on a journey to understand a rare and often misunderstood neurological condition: multiple system atrophy (MSA). A nationally distributed segment of Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid will be provided to Public Television stations featuring Mission MSA, the leading patient advocacy and research nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness, enhancing research, and improving the lives of those affected by the disease.
"We are excited to have the opportunity to provide education about MSA and its impact on a person and their community," says Joe Lindahl, CEO of Mission MSA. "As a rare neurodegenerative disease, MSA often looks like Parkinsons but has a very similar progression and disease population as ALS. We know that broader awareness and support of MSA will help us realize our vision of finding a cure as soon as possible."
Multiple system atrophy affects the nervous system, impacting everything from movement and balance to speech and even bladder control. With symptoms that can initially mimic other conditions, obtaining a diagnosis can be a long and frustrating process. Viewpoint's segment sheds light on the complexities of MSA, offering valuable information for viewers who may be experiencing similar challenges or know someone who is.
The segment delves into the critical work of Mission MSA. This dedicated organization spearheads research initiatives, provides educational resources, and advocates for increased support for MSA patients. Viewpoint explores how Mission MSA is fostering hope for a brighter future by empowering patients and families, encouraging collaboration within the medical community, and driving research for new treatments and ultimately, a cure.
About Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid:
Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid is a captivating documentary series airing on Public Television stations nationwide. Each segment tackles a compelling social or medical issue, fostering understanding and sparking conversation. Viewpoint uses storytelling and insightful commentary to inform, inspire, and empower viewers. Learn more at https://www.viewpointproject.com/.
About Mission MSA:
Mission MSA is a non-profit organization on a mission to conquer multiple system atrophy. Through tireless advocacy, educational resources, and unwavering support for research, Mission MSA strives to create a world without MSA. Visit their website at https://missionmsa.org/ to learn more.
Media Contact
Development Division, Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid, 561-244-7620, [email protected], www.viewpointproject.com
SOURCE Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid
