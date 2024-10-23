Hope for a Brighter Future: Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid Explores Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) with Mission MSA

Viewpoint's segment sheds light on the complexities of MSA, offering valuable information for viewers who may be experiencing similar challenges or know someone who is. Post this

Multiple system atrophy affects the nervous system, impacting everything from movement and balance to speech and even bladder control. With symptoms that can initially mimic other conditions, obtaining a diagnosis can be a long and frustrating process. Viewpoint's segment sheds light on the complexities of MSA, offering valuable information for viewers who may be experiencing similar challenges or know someone who is.

The segment delves into the critical work of Mission MSA. This dedicated organization spearheads research initiatives, provides educational resources, and advocates for increased support for MSA patients. Viewpoint explores how Mission MSA is fostering hope for a brighter future by empowering patients and families, encouraging collaboration within the medical community, and driving research for new treatments and ultimately, a cure.

About Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid:

Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid is a captivating documentary series airing on Public Television stations nationwide. Each segment tackles a compelling social or medical issue, fostering understanding and sparking conversation. Viewpoint uses storytelling and insightful commentary to inform, inspire, and empower viewers. Learn more at https://www.viewpointproject.com/.

About Mission MSA:

Mission MSA is a non-profit organization on a mission to conquer multiple system atrophy. Through tireless advocacy, educational resources, and unwavering support for research, Mission MSA strives to create a world without MSA. Visit their website at https://missionmsa.org/ to learn more.

Media Contact

Development Division, Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid, 561-244-7620, [email protected], www.viewpointproject.com

