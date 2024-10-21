Hope Force International Delivers Critical Hurricane Relief Powered by Proceeds from Kevin Costner + Modern West's, "Find Your Way"

As Hope Force International provides critical hurricane relief in the Carolinas and Florida, Kevin Costner + Modern West gift all proceeds of their new song "Find Your Way" to Hope Force to aid their work in communities impacted by recent storms. Discover how this collaboration is making a tangible difference in the lives of hurricane survivors.
BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hope Force International, a leading disaster relief organization, has been on the front lines of relief work in the Western Carolinas and Florida since Hurricanes Helene and Milton hit. This week, Hope Force is honored to be the beneficiary of proceeds from a newly released song by Kevin Costner + Modern West, led by legendary actor, filmmaker, and musician Kevin Costner. The song, called "Find Your Way," is dedicated to the victims of ongoing hurricanes and storms and will directly support Hope Force's relief work in regions devastated by these natural disasters.
Kevin Costner's heartfelt effort comes at a pivotal time as Hope Force teams are actively providing aid and will be erecting shelters and rebuilding homes for hurricane survivors. Through this collaboration, Costner joins Hope Force in their mission to bring hope and healing to those affected by disaster. The proceeds from the song will help fund essential supplies, shelter, and long-term recovery projects in the hardest-hit areas.
"Hope Force is deeply grateful for Kevin Costner's generosity and for his commitment to making a difference in the lives of hurricane survivors," said Jack Minton, Founder and CEO of Hope Force International. "This partnership comes as a beacon of hope, helping us to further our work in offering relief and recovery for those who need it most."
Hope Force International has been providing disaster relief for over 20 years, responding to both domestic and international crises including hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, and earthquakes. Their dedicated Reservist volunteers are trained and equipped to provide immediate response and long-term recovery support to devastated communities.
"Find Your Way" is available on major streaming platforms and fans can directly support the hurricane relief efforts by purchasing the track at kevincostnermodernwest.bandcamp.com. Every download or stream will contribute to Hope Force's ongoing work in areas recently impacted by hurricanes.
To learn more about Hope Force International and how to support their disaster relief efforts, visit www.hopeforce.org.
