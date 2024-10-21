Hope Force International Delivers Critical Hurricane Relief Powered by Proceeds from Kevin Costner + Modern West's, "Find Your Way"

"Kevin Costner's generosity through 'Find Your Way' is a beacon of hope, helping us further our work in offering relief and recovery for those who need it most." – Jack Minton, Co-Founder, CEO, and President of Hope Force International Post this

"Hope Force is deeply grateful for Kevin Costner's generosity and for his commitment to making a difference in the lives of hurricane survivors," said Jack Minton, Founder and CEO of Hope Force International. "This partnership comes as a beacon of hope, helping us to further our work in offering relief and recovery for those who need it most."

Hope Force International has been providing disaster relief for over 20 years, responding to both domestic and international crises including hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, and earthquakes. Their dedicated Reservist volunteers are trained and equipped to provide immediate response and long-term recovery support to devastated communities.

"Find Your Way" is available on major streaming platforms and fans can directly support the hurricane relief efforts by purchasing the track at kevincostnermodernwest.bandcamp.com. Every download or stream will contribute to Hope Force's ongoing work in areas recently impacted by hurricanes.

To learn more about Hope Force International and how to support their disaster relief efforts, visit www.hopeforce.org.

