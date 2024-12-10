Hope in Action: How Under The Shield, Inc. Makes a Difference in Law Enforcement Mental Wellness

Viewers will gain a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by law enforcement officers and their families and learn how UTS is helping them proactively overcome these challenges. Post this

Proactive and Resiliency Training: UTS' proactive education enables officers to recognize early warning signs in themselves, and their colleagues, promoting a healthier and more resilient workforce. These strategies help officers manage or mitigate the negative effects which are essential for long term mental wellness. This approach is based on "The Simons Theory of the Psychological Garbage Can".

Family Support: UTS emphasizes the importance of involving the entire law enforcement family—spouses, parents, siblings, and children—in training programs. The organization believes these family members serve as the first line of defense in the law enforcement lifestyle. By including them in training, UTS ensures they are equipped with knowledge about the challenges of the "lifestyle" as well as the resources available to support both the officers and themselves.

Stress Coaching: UTS is the only organization to provide anonymous stress coaching to law enforcement professionals and their families and do so 24/7. Their certified stress coaches have 1st hand experience in the law enforcement "lifestyle" and can provide personalized support to the individual and family.

When law enforcement agencies adopt training and support systems like those offered by Under the Shield, the impact can indeed be transformative. These programs address critical areas that are often overlooked, including the mental wellness of officers and their families.

Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid is proud to feature Under the Shield, Inc in an upcoming segment highlighting their vital work.

"We are honored to have Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid join us in raising awareness about our groundbreaking mental wellness programs in law enforcement. The goal at UTS is to create a lasting impact by providing training and support systems that can transform the mental well-being of law enforcement personnel, ultimately benefiting the officers, families, departments and the communities they serve," stated Susan Lewis Simons, President and Founder of Under the Shield

Viewers will gain a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by law enforcement officers and their families and learn how UTS is helping them proactively overcome these challenges. They will also hear inspiring stories of officers who have benefited from UTS' support and are now thriving in their careers. This segment is not just about UTS, it's about hope. It's about inspiring positive change within law enforcement and showing the importance of mental wellness training and support for those who protect and serve.

About Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid:

Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid is an educational program that explores timely topics and pressing issues. Hosted by Dennis Quaid, the program delves into the latest advancements, innovations, and trends shaping various industries, with a focus on social responsibility and positive impact. Learn more at https://www.viewpointproject.com/.

About Under the Shield:

Under the Shield, Inc. (UTS) an IRS 501 (c) (3) is a leading provider of training and support for law enforcement professionals. Their mission since 1992 is to promote mental well-being and build strong relationships within the law enforcement community. Visit their website at https://undertheshield.com/ to learn more.

Media Contact

Development Division, Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid, 561-244-7620, [email protected], www.viewpointproject.com

SOURCE Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid