'Hope in Every Trial': Global Community Unites for World PH Day 2026

"PHA is proud of the role we have played in advancing pulmonary hypertension research, and we remain committed to the work ahead," said Matt Granato, PHA President & CEO. Post this

This year, PHA joins the global campaign, "Hope in Every Trial," to highlight the importance of clinical trials and the role they play in advancing care for people living with PH. Clinical trials help researchers better understand PH and evaluate potential therapies. They also give patients an opportunity to contribute to future advances that may benefit others in the PH community.

"PHA is proud of the role we have played in advancing pulmonary hypertension research, and we remain committed to the work ahead," said Matt Granato, PHA President & CEO. "Clinical trials will continue to be essential to expanding knowledge, improving care and creating a better future for everyone affected by this condition."

PHA encourages the global PH community to celebrate those living with PH and raise awareness using resources available on the World PH Day webpage. The page includes a digital toolkit with educational messages, graphics and other social media content available in English, Spanish and French. Supporters are invited to share on social media using the hashtag #WorldPHDay2026.

PHA will host two in-person events in May:

Southern California O2breathe Walk, May 2 in Cerritos, California.

Greater Washington DC O2breathe Walk, May 2 in Alexandria, Virginia.

For more information about PH, the "Hope in Every Trial," campaign and ways to participate, visit PHAssociation.org/WorldPHDay.

About the Pulmonary Hypertension Association

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Pulmonary Hypertension Association is the oldest and largest nonprofit patient association dedicated to the pulmonary hypertension community. Pulmonary hypertension is a rare, chronic and life-threatening lung condition for which no cure currently exists. PHA's mission is to extend and improve the lives of those affected by PH. To achieve this mission, PHA engages people with PH and their families, caregivers, health care providers and researchers worldwide who work together to advocate for the PH community, support patients, caregivers and families, offer up-to-date education and information on PH, improve quality patient care, and fund and promote research. For more information, visit www.PHAssociation.org and connect with PHA on Bluesky, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Zangi Miti, Pulmonary Hypertension Association, 1 (240) 485-0770, [email protected]

SOURCE Pulmonary Hypertension Association