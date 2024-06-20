Hopefulsexual.com redirects to the world's biggest store, Amazon®, for clothing that inspires authentic human connection while combating sexuality-based shame and stigma

"I know from personal experience. I've never had more favorable comments on anything I've ever worn, and I consistently meet new people when Hopefulsexual™ is stamped across my chest and back." Post this

"You are most likely living or working with a Hopefulsexual™" suggests the first headline in a YouTube video which goes on to declare "Hopefulsexuals are everywhere."

So true. But exactly how do people participate in the campaign?

Participants simply wear Hopefulsexual® branded t-shirts, tank tops, hoodies, sweatshirts and baseball shirts, available in the world's biggest online store. To make finding the clothing a breeze, Hopefulsexual.com redirects to the merch at Amazon®.

The results of wearing the merchandise?

"Participants engage hearts and minds when they wear Hopefulsexual™ merch, and as a result, engage new friends and acquaintances along the way. I know from consistent personal experience," declares Snow. "I've never had more favorable comments on anything I've ever worn, and I consistently meet new people when 'Hopefulsexual™' is stamped across my chest and back."

"Yes, I get intense stares as well," Snow adds, " which simply confirms I have inspired quite a thought process for the individual who has experienced me outing myself as a Hopefulsexual™.

In fact (as the YouTube video proclaims),

Most Fox News viewers are Hopefulsexual™

Most Muslims are Hopefulsexual™.

Most Christians are Hopefulsexual™

Most Democrats are Hopefulsexual™.

Most Republicans are Hopefulsexual™.

Most Straight people are Hopefulsexual™.

Most LGBTQ+ people are Hopefulsexual™.

Most Humans are Hopefulsexual™.

You are most likely a Hopefulsexual™."

Millions of people are coming out Hopefulsexual™.

Nicholas Snow hopes that millions of people do patronize Hopefulsexual.com, as proceeds go to fund his activism and the continued growth of PromoHomo.TV®, an all-volunteer effort.

"Sales have been unremarkable, but only because the campaign is virtually unknown," says Snow. "But when people tell me how much they love the shirt, I thank them and simply say, 'add dot com to Hopefulsexual™ and it will take you to the Amazon® store!'"

Think of it as performance art.

Snow also funds his Multimedia Entertainment Activism with the support "The PromoHomo.TV® One Thousand" (there are only about 30 of them so far), folks who donate as little as $3.00/month at Patreon.com/PromoHomoTV.

Snow produces new episodes on a regular basis, hundreds of which may be viewed at PromoHomo.TV®.

Back to the video, in the final moments it asks, "Imagine how your life can change if everyone knows you are Hopefulsexual™?"

Snow himself asks, "Imagine what your life would be like if you experienced no shame or stigma about your natural-born sexuality?"

Yes, imagine.

A big question people have for Snow., "Have you gotten laid because of wearing Hopefulsexual™ merch?"

"No comment," he responds with a big grin.

To get your Hopefulsexual™ merch, simply visit Hopefulsexual.com.

