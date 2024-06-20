Hopefulsexual.com redirects to the world's biggest store, Amazon®, for clothing that inspires authentic human connection while combating sexuality-based shame and stigma

Thankfully there is no need for Straight Pride celebrations, but the truth is, regardless of their sexual orientation, people from all walks of life are consistently shamed about their sexuality, especially by organized religion. The Hopefulsexual™ educational campaign is here to help.
PALM SPRINGS, Calif., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Thankfully, there is no need for Straight Pride celebrations, but the truth is, regardless of their sexual orientation, people from all walks of life are consistently shamed about their sexuality, especially by organized religion," explains Multimedia Entertainment Activist Nicholas Snow, most known as the creator, producer and host of PromoHomo.TV®, an online television network for and about the LGBTQ+ community (Official YouTube Channel).
"The Hopefulsexual™ educational campaign is here to help," explains Snow, "the purpose of which is 'to inspire authentic human connection while simultaneously combating sexuality-based shame and stigma.'"
"You are most likely living or working with a Hopefulsexual™" suggests the first headline in a YouTube video which goes on to declare "Hopefulsexuals are everywhere."
So true. But exactly how do people participate in the campaign?
Participants simply wear Hopefulsexual® branded t-shirts, tank tops, hoodies, sweatshirts and baseball shirts, available in the world's biggest online store. To make finding the clothing a breeze, Hopefulsexual.com redirects to the merch at Amazon®.
The results of wearing the merchandise?
"Participants engage hearts and minds when they wear Hopefulsexual™ merch, and as a result, engage new friends and acquaintances along the way. I know from consistent personal experience," declares Snow. "I've never had more favorable comments on anything I've ever worn, and I consistently meet new people when 'Hopefulsexual™' is stamped across my chest and back."
"Yes, I get intense stares as well," Snow adds, " which simply confirms I have inspired quite a thought process for the individual who has experienced me outing myself as a Hopefulsexual™.
In fact (as the YouTube video proclaims),
- Most Fox News viewers are Hopefulsexual™
- Most Muslims are Hopefulsexual™.
- Most Christians are Hopefulsexual™
- Most Democrats are Hopefulsexual™.
- Most Republicans are Hopefulsexual™.
- Most Straight people are Hopefulsexual™.
- Most LGBTQ+ people are Hopefulsexual™.
- Most Humans are Hopefulsexual™.
- You are most likely a Hopefulsexual™."
- Millions of people are coming out Hopefulsexual™.
Nicholas Snow hopes that millions of people do patronize Hopefulsexual.com, as proceeds go to fund his activism and the continued growth of PromoHomo.TV®, an all-volunteer effort.
"Sales have been unremarkable, but only because the campaign is virtually unknown," says Snow. "But when people tell me how much they love the shirt, I thank them and simply say, 'add dot com to Hopefulsexual™ and it will take you to the Amazon® store!'"
Think of it as performance art.
Snow also funds his Multimedia Entertainment Activism with the support "The PromoHomo.TV® One Thousand" (there are only about 30 of them so far), folks who donate as little as $3.00/month at Patreon.com/PromoHomoTV.
Snow produces new episodes on a regular basis, hundreds of which may be viewed at PromoHomo.TV®.
Back to the video, in the final moments it asks, "Imagine how your life can change if everyone knows you are Hopefulsexual™?"
Snow himself asks, "Imagine what your life would be like if you experienced no shame or stigma about your natural-born sexuality?"
Yes, imagine.
A big question people have for Snow., "Have you gotten laid because of wearing Hopefulsexual™ merch?"
"No comment," he responds with a big grin.
To get your Hopefulsexual™ merch, simply visit Hopefulsexual.com.
