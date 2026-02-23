Hopkins County, KY to Unify Property Data on Balcony's Keystone Platform, Safeguarding Access to Deeds, Tax Records and More

By unifying tax assessment and land records into a single searchable system, we are strengthening internal operations while ensuring continuity and long-term integrity of our records," said Keenan Woodruff, Hopkins County Clerk. Post this

Beyond modernization, the implementation establishes a continuous operations framework for county property records. By digitizing and consolidating two decades of historical data into a secure, distributed system, Hopkins County ensures that critical property information remains accessible, verifiable, and protected even in the face of system disruptions, disasters, or operational interruptions.

"Creating a comprehensive and resilient view of each parcel is essential to how we operate as a county," said Keenan Woodruff, Hopkins County Clerk. "By unifying tax assessment and land records into a single searchable system, we are strengthening internal operations while ensuring continuity and long-term integrity of our records. This gives our agencies a trusted, reliable source of property information."

"This will be a turning point for real estate and public record systems in Hopkins County. By working with the Clerk's Office to digitize and consolidate all property records, we're demonstrating how secure, distributed systems can replace outdated infrastructure and deliver real-world value for governments and the public," said Alexander McGee, Balcony co-founder, CRO, and Head of Government Affairs.

Modernizing Property Record Keeping

Keystone uses advanced technology to convert unstructured land records such as deeds, mortgages, tax assessments, and GIS data into structured, searchable information within a unified, parcel-based framework. The platform links all records at the parcel level, creating a comprehensive 360-degree view that allows authorized county users to access the complete profile of a property in one place. Property history is organized into a clear, chronological chain of title, with all changes and updates logged in real time to create a secure, tamper-resistant audit trail and permanent, government-verified record of ownership.

As a centralized repository, Keystone eliminates the need to reconcile information across multiple systems. County staff can search and analyze interconnected land and tax records through a single interface, improving workflow efficiency, strengthening data consistency, and enabling agencies to identify discrepancies, patterns, or inconsistencies across datasets while maintaining strict access controls.

"Property records form the foundation of trust between governments and the communities they serve," said Gregg Lester, Balcony co-founder and co-CEO. "With Keystone, we're streamlining operations and safeguarding public trust, unlocking smarter data for better decision-making, and laying the groundwork for Hopkins County and other counties across the country to embrace a more transparent, accessible, and future-ready approach to land record management."

More Efficient, Secure Process

A key feature of the Keystone platform is its creation of a permanent, chronological record of property ownership for each parcel. Every deed, transfer, lien, and related transaction is recorded in order, forming a secure chain of title that reflects the full history of the property.

Updates are logged in real time within a secure digital system, creating a reliable audit trail and verified record of ownership. By aligning tax assessments with land records in one platform, Hopkins County can reduce discrepancies between departments and lower the risk of fraud, title disputes, and administrative errors.

"This agreement marks the shift from fragmented record keeping to a unified property system," said Alexander McGee, Balcony co-founder, CRO, and Head of Government Affairs. "By bringing land and tax data together into one secure, chronological record, Hopkins County is strengthening oversight, improving resilience, and modernizing how property information is managed."

About Balcony

Balcony is a leading digital infrastructure company modernizing how governments manage, verify, secure, and operationalize land records and property data. Balcony recognizes land records as the critical infrastructure they inherently represent and treats them with the resilience, security, and oversight required of modern public systems.

Through secure, purpose-built technology, Balcony transforms fragmented legacy systems into unified, tamper-resistant digital registries that strengthen data integrity, support operational continuity, and reinforce institutional authority. Its platform ingests structured and unstructured records from multiple sources and converts them into standardized, connected data, turning complex property information into actionable intelligence that accelerates processing and enables more informed, insight-driven decision making across government.

Government agencies interested in modernizing property records with Balcony are encouraged to contact partnerships@balconytechnology to explore collaboration opportunities.

Media Contact

Angela Crawford, 3E Public Relations, 1 201.445.0996, [email protected], https://www.3epr.com/

SOURCE Balcony