Hoplark to Launch Expansion of Sparkling Hop Water Portfolio at Expo West with Introduction of Two New Flavors

Hoplark is expanding its line of non-alcoholic sparkling waters with the launch of two new flavors: Vanilla Bean + Simcoe Hops and Lemongrass + Lemondrop Hops.

BOULDER, Colo., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hoplark, known for its innovative non-alcoholic beverages, today announced the expansion of its sparkling hop water product line with the introduction of two new flavors: Vanilla Bean + Simcoe Hops and Lemongrass + Lemondrop Hops. Set to debut at Natural Products Expo West on March 13th, with immediate purchase availability on hoplark.com that same day, this expansion broadens Hoplark's curated selection of single-variety sparkling hop waters. By brewing with these well-known, real ingredients, Hoplark continues to make the nuanced world of hops more accessible to a wider audience. This approach bridges the gap between what was typically seen only as a traditional beer ingredient with its role in Hoplark's broader range of sophisticated, health-conscious hydration options that are elevated by the intricate flavors of hops, while remaining sugar, alcohol, and calorie free.

These latest additions to Hoplark's portfolio are crafted in line with the company's dedication to quality and simplicity, using real ingredients without the addition of sweeteners or extracts. The focus on natural ingredients, combined with the art of dry-hopping, brings forward a fresh, premium taste experience that aligns with Hoplark's philosophy of flavor-first beverages. The launch of Vanilla Bean + Simcoe Hops and Lemongrass + Lemondrop Hops is designed not only to further expand the flavor profile of Hoplark's offerings but also to invite new consumers to explore the hop-based category, through familiar, well-loved flavors.

"In our journey to innovate within the non-alcoholic beverage space, we've always aimed to push the boundaries of flavor and ingredient integrity," says Betsy Frost, CEO. "With the introduction of Vanilla Bean + Simcoe Hops and Lemongrass + Lemondrop Hops, we're not just expanding our product line; we're redefining the possibilities of beverages brewed with hops. Our goal is to provide options that have a complexity to them with the simplest of ingredients. We have been playing around with flavor expansion in our limited release program for a while and consumers have been asking for more permanent options to expand the variety across occasions."

This is a natural progression in Hoplark's evolution, from its origins in HopTea to its current status, which includes a diverse range of offerings across three distinct categories: teas, sparkling waters, and 0.0 non-alcoholic brews. Each product line is designed to cater to different occasions, with a focus on delivering authentic flavor and real ingredients while showcasing hops in a new light; presenting them not just as an ingredient for non-alcoholic beer alternatives but as the centerpiece of a diverse range of uniquely satisfying beverages, now with even more recognizable and beloved flavors.

To mark the occasion, Hoplark is sponsoring An Evening on the Plaza: Wednesday Mindful Beverage Celebration at Expo West. This event - taking place on March 13th, from 6 pm to 8 pm at the Grand Plaza - will celebrate the launch and offer attendees an opportunity to sample the new flavors, alongside the full range of Hoplark's products. Visitors to Hoplark's booth n1518 at any point during Expo West will also have the opportunity to get a firsthand taste of the brand's innovative approach to non-alcoholic beverages.

DISTRIBUTION: Vanilla Bean + Simcoe Hops and Lemongrass + Lemondrop Hops will be available for sale immediately on Hoplark's website in conjunction with the Expo West launch, before rolling out nationally where Hoplark's products are sold throughout the year.

About Hoplark:

Hoplark is the maker of innovative, non-alcoholic beverages craft brewed with simple, clean ingredients. Hoplark has a deep passion for bringing new flavor experiences to the market without compromise and pushing the boundaries of craft-brewed taste. Born in Boulder, CO, and launched at a local farmer's market, the core lineup consists of Hoplark 0.0, a non-alcoholic beer alternative, and delicious sparkling HopTeas, Hoplark Sparkling Water, and limited edition hopped beverages that push the bounds on truly unique flavor experiences through real ingredients. Hoplark's products are non-alcoholic, zero sugar, non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, and Whole30 approved. Learn more at hoplark.com.

