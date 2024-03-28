Hoppin' Selects PourMyBeer as Their Exclusive Self-Pour Technology Provider

"Our partnership with PourMyBeer is a game-changer for Hoppin' and our customers. Our goal is to scale to over 100 locations long term but in the next 5 years to have 50+ locations open and another 40-50 in development," says Rich Moyer, Founder & CEO at Hoppin'. Post this

By integrating PourMyBeer's self-pour technology, Hoppin' has eliminated up to 90% of traditional bar operation challenges. This technology drastically reduces waste to about 3% and cuts down staffing requirements from 40 employees to just 10, all while maintaining an impressive 80% gross profit margin.

The initiative will expand customer choice, featuring over 60 self-serve taps that include craft beers, hard ciders, wines, local brews, batched cocktails, and more. This comprehensive approach not only addresses the common pain points of bar ownership but also significantly enhances the overall guest experience, setting a new benchmark for efficiency and satisfaction in the hospitality industry.

Under the terms of the partnership, Hoppin' aims to scale its operations, with plans to open numerous locations over the next several years. "Our partnership with PourMyBeer is a game-changer for Hoppin' and our customers," said Rich Moyer, Founder & CEO at Hoppin'. "Not only does this collaboration allow us to expand our unique self-pour concept to new markets, but it also aligns perfectly with our mission to offer an exceptional, personalized drinking experience. Our goal is to scale to over 100 locations long term but in the next 5 years to have 50+ locations open and another 40-50 in development."

In line with its ambitious expansion plans, Hoppin' is actively seeking entrepreneurial individuals who are passionate about revolutionizing the hospitality industry. The brand offers exciting franchising opportunities for those looking to operate their own Hoppin' venue, leveraging the cutting-edge self-pour technology provided by PourMyBeer. Franchisees will benefit from a proven business model, comprehensive support, and the chance to be at the forefront of the self-pour revolution. For more information on franchising opportunities, visit www.OwnAHoppin.com.

The benefits of self-pour technology extend beyond operational efficiency. PourMyBeer's system offers valuable data analytics, enabling Hoppin' to gain insights into consumer preferences and tailor their offerings accordingly. Additionally, the durability and reliability of PourMyBeer's technology ensure a seamless experience for patrons, setting a new standard in self-service beverage dispensing.

"I've been a fan of Hoppin for a long time'," said Josh Goodman, Founder & CEO at PourMyBeer. "They have an amazing leadership team that aligns with our values and vision of growth together. We're excited and honored to be the self-pour company they've committed to partnering with us to bring Hoppin to dozens of new locations around the US."

As Hoppin' and PourMyBeer move ahead with this exclusive partnership, both companies are excited about setting a new standard in the hospitality industry. This collaboration not only signifies a monumental step towards operational efficiency and enhanced customer experience but also reaffirms their commitment to leading the way in innovative beverage solutions. For more information on Hoppin's locations, visit https://hoppinbrands.com/.

About Hoppin':

Hoppin' hosts unforgettable experiences that engage, inspire, and delight patrons from all walks of life, helping them connect and enjoy a rotating variety of drinks via self-pour tap while soaking in the community-driven atmosphere. Hoppin' has three open locations across two states, with five additional locations scheduled to open soon. For more information about the brand, go to www.hoppinbrands.com and follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

Hoppin franchisees are a community of passionate go-getters, good-vibe-promoters, and experience-obsessed individuals all dedicated to connecting with people and creating unforgettable experiences. If you resonate with this ethos and are interested in becoming a Hoppin' Franchise owner, visit www.OwnAHoppin.com for more information.

About PourMyBeer:

Established in 2013, PourMyBeer is the global leader in self-pour beverage technology, transforming how beverages are served in restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, and more. Customers are empowered to pour their own beverages, resulting in an interactive and efficient experience. With operators spanning 43 U.S. states and 29 countries, the company has captivated over 10 million customers and more than 12,000 connected taps in service worldwide. Having processed over 403 million ounces, PourMyBeer proves its widespread appeal and the successful global adoption of its technology. PourMyBeer drives significant revenue growth for businesses, evidenced by processing over $60,000,000 in revenues. It addresses key industry challenges by reducing waste and improving operational efficiency, marking a significant step forward in the hospitality sector.

To explore more about PourMyBeer and its game-changing solutions, visit www.pourmybeer.com.

Media Contact

Haley Yatzus, PourMyBeer, 1 3124169989, [email protected], https://pourmybeer.com/

SOURCE PourMyBeer