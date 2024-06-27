Horatio Alger Association Earns Prestigious Four-Star Charity Navigator Rating for 8th Consecutive Year; Endowment Fund Receives Second Consecutive Four-Star Rating

Charity Navigator awards Horatio Alger Association and Endowment Fund with a coveted four-star rating

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc., a nonprofit educational organization honoring the achievements of outstanding individuals and encouraging youth to pursue their dreams through higher education, has received the coveted four-star rating from Charity Navigator, the largest independent evaluator of U.S. based charities. For eight consecutive years, the Association has been recognized for demonstrating strong financial health and a commitment to accountability and transparency. The Horatio Alger Association Endowment Fund was also honored with their second consecutive four-star rating in three years of eligibility from the charity assessment organization.

Four stars is the highest possible rating, granted to charities scoring 90 or above out of 100. The score indicates both the Association and the Endowment Fund adhere to industry best practices and are financially efficient. Less than 17 percent of the charities evaluated by Charity Navigator receive the highest rating for five or more consecutive years.

"We are honored to receive another four-star rating from Charity Navigator and are equally as thrilled that the Endowment Fund was given this top rating for a second year," said Lesley Albanese, chief executive officer, Horatio Alger Association. "These ratings represent the continued dedication of our Executive Committee, Board of Directors, Members and staff who work tirelessly to exceed industry standards, operate efficiently and further the Association's reach and impact."

Created in 2011, the Endowment Fund was incorporated as a separate 501(c)(3) to endow and ensure the Association's scholarships in perpetuity. It features a seven-Member Board of Directors serving three-year terms.

"The establishment of the Horatio Alger Association Endowment Fund 13 years ago was critical in ensuring a long-term source of funding for our scholarships," said James F. Dicke, chairman, Horatio Alger Association and 2015 Horatio Alger Award recipient. "It's fantastic to see the leadership and generosity of the Endowment Fund Board being recognized by Charity Navigator in this profound way. We look forward to continuing to grow the Endowment Fund and thereby expand our critical support programs as we move toward our 80th anniversary in 2027."

For more information about Horatio Alger Association, please visit www.horatioalger.org

About Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans:

Founded in 1947, the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. is dedicated to the simple but powerful belief that hard work, honesty and determination can conquer all obstacles. The Association honors the achievements of outstanding leaders who have accomplished remarkable successes in spite of adversity by bestowing upon them the Horatio Alger Award and inducting them as lifetime Members. Horatio Alger Members support promising young people with the resources and confidence needed to overcome adversity in pursuit of their dreams through higher education. Through the generosity of its Members and friends, in 2024, the Association is awarding more than $18 million in undergraduate and graduate need-based scholarships to 1,800 students across the United States and Canada, and continuing to provide comprehensive academic, personal, and professional support services to its Scholars. Over the past 40 years, more than $265 million has been awarded in undergraduate, graduate, military veteran and career and technical education scholarships to more than 37,000 deserving students. For more information, please visit www.horatioalger.org.

