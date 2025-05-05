Horatio Alger Association Honors Distinguished Leaders at 78th Horatio Alger Awards Induction Ceremonies

Since 1984, the Association has provided more than $265 million in scholarships to more than 37,000 students.

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc., a nonprofit educational organization honoring the achievements of outstanding individuals and encouraging youth to pursue their dreams through higher and technical education, hosted its 78th Horatio Alger Awards Induction Ceremonies in Washington, D.C., on April 3-5, 2025.

During the ceremonies, the Association presented the prestigious Horatio Alger Award to 12 exceptional business, civic and philanthropic trailblazers who exemplify the core values of the Horatio Alger Association–perseverance, integrity and a commitment to achieving the American Dream:

Through its Members, the Association has built one of North America's largest privately funded, need-based scholarship programs. 103 Scholars were honored at the events, representing the nearly 1,000 new students who received scholarships from the Association in 2025. The high school seniors were selected from thousands of applicants across the country during their junior year and are acknowledged for their unwavering commitment to continuing their education and serving their communities despite facing incredible hardships. During events throughout the weekend, Scholars were given the chance to connect with Horatio Alger Members and Alumni Scholars, many of whom will serve as mentors as the Scholars enter college. In addition to the scholarship, Horatio Alger Scholars have had access to many support services, such as financial aid counseling, college selection advising, 24/7 mental health support and more. Those services will continue to be available to them throughout their college tenure and beyond.

"Each year, the Horatio Alger Awards convene distinguished trailblazers who are united by a shared commitment to advance the American Dream by investing in and mentoring the next generation of leaders," said Barbara Barrett, president, Horatio Alger Association and 1999 Horatio Alger Award recipient. "Through the steadfast support of our Members, Life Partners, Legacy Ambassadors, and Friends of Distinction, we are able to broaden our reach and deepen our impact—ensuring that future leaders are equipped with the resources to pursue the limitless opportunities that are available through the American free-enterprise system."

During the 2025 Horatio Alger Awards, $16 million dollars was raised in support of the Association's scholarships and services. Members and friends of the Association fully fund its educational programs. Since the inception of its scholarship program in 1984, the Association provided more than $265 million to more than 37,000 students.

To view the complete list of 2025 Horatio Alger National Scholarship recipients, please click here.

About Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans:

Founded in 1947, the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. is dedicated to the simple but powerful belief that hard work, honesty and determination can conquer all obstacles. The Association honors the achievements of outstanding leaders who have accomplished remarkable successes in spite of adversity by bestowing upon them the Horatio Alger Award and inducting them as lifetime Members. Horatio Alger Members support promising young people with the resources and confidence needed to overcome adversity in pursuit of their dreams through higher education. Through the generosity of its Members and friends, in 2025, the Association has budgeted to award more than $17.4 million in undergraduate and graduate need-based scholarships to students across the United States and Canada, and continues to provide comprehensive academic, personal, and professional support services to its Scholars. Over the past 40 years, more than $265 million has been awarded in undergraduate, graduate, military veteran and career and technical education scholarships to more than 37,000 deserving students. For more information, please visit www.horatioalger.org.

