Horatio Alger Association Hosts Second American Enterprise Summit for Rising Eighth Graders

The four-day event will convene 100 students from across the country to learn about democracy, freedom and the American Dream

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc., a nonprofit educational organization that honors the achievements of outstanding individuals who have overcome adversity and supports promising young people by providing higher education scholarships, today announced the dates for its second-annual American Enterprise Summit for rising eighth-grade students. The four-day, fully-funded program invites students and their teachers to travel to Washington D.C. from June 22-25, 2025 where they will engage with their peers from across the United States and learn how the values defined in the founding of America continue to shape the ideals of its citizens in their pursuit of the American Dream. This year's American Enterprise Summit is guided by a core theme: "Freedom to Dream, Opportunity to Achieve."

In partnership with Close Up, a nonprofit, nonpartisan, civic education organization that empowers young people to become active citizens, the Horatio Alger Association's American Enterprise Summit was developed to provide students with unique experiential learning opportunities in our nation's capital. They will participate in a series of workshops on education, civic engagement and economic opportunity, as well as visit Capitol Hill, the National Archives, the People's House Museum and other historic monuments and memorials. Middle school students will hear from and connect with Association Members who have triumphed over adversity, including strategic investment executive Dale LeFebvre and real estate entrepreneur Tom Baltimore.

"Education is a pillar of the American Dream, opening doors to professional and personal success," said Lesley Albanese, CEO of the Horatio Alger Association. "It is crucial that students are given adequate opportunities to learn about the foundation of our democracy, the role of the free-enterprise system and the many ways in which they can pursue their own American Dream. The American Enterprise Summit is a time for eighth grade students to explore, question and reflect while engaging in meaningful dialogue with peers, educators and business leaders."

To be eligible for the American Enterprise Summit, rising eighth-grade students must be nominated by a current teacher at their school. Nominees then must complete the program application form and attend a pre-program meeting with a parent or guardian and teacher.

Nominations for the American Enterprise Summit are closed. For more information about Horatio Alger Association, follow the organization on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X.

About Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans:

Founded in 1947, the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. is dedicated to the simple but powerful belief that hard work, honesty and determination can conquer all obstacles. The Association honors the achievements of outstanding leaders who have accomplished remarkable successes in spite of adversity by bestowing upon them the Horatio Alger Award and inducting them as lifetime Members. Horatio Alger Members support promising young people with the resources and confidence needed to overcome adversity in pursuit of their dreams through higher education. Through the generosity of its Members and friends, in 2025, the Association has budgeted to award more than $17.4 million in undergraduate and graduate need-based scholarships to students across the United States and Canada, and continues to provide comprehensive academic, personal, and professional support services to its Scholars. Over the past 40 years, more than $265 million has been awarded in undergraduate, graduate, military veteran and career and technical education scholarships to more than 37,000 deserving students. For more information, please visit www.horatioalger.org.

