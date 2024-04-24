Horizon Realty Advisors Unveils The Edison: A Sustainable Luxury Apartment Community in Reno

The Edison embodies Horizon's vision of creating communities that harmonize luxury with conscientious living. We are proud to introduce this innovative project to the Reno community and look forward to welcoming residents to experience a new era of sophisticated, sustainable living. Post this

Strategically positioned within close proximity to the University of Nevada and major employers such as the Tesla Gigafactory, The Edison appeals to both UNR students and professionals seeking a sophisticated living environment near academic and economic hubs.

Distinguished by its exceptional amenities, The Edison presents residents with a resort-style hot tub, fully-equipped fitness center, inviting fire pits, outdoor grilling areas, communal gathering spaces, and designated study nooks. The community's lobby boasts a resident kitchen, lounge area, living wall, water bar, and a state-of-the-art parcel locker system. Additionally, the building encompasses garage parking, secured bike storage facilities, a ski/snowboard workshop, and private storage options.

Emphasizing sustainability, The Edison is constructed to LEED Gold standards, setting a new benchmark for environmentally conscious apartment living in Reno. The building incorporates a 200kw solar array on its roof to substantially offset energy consumption. Electric vehicle charging stations are readily available, constituting over 25% of the property's parking spaces. Residents will benefit from heat pumps for heating and air conditioning, smart thermostats, Energy Star-certified appliances and ventilation systems, LED lighting, and water-saving plumbing fixtures. Moreover, the building's energy-efficient envelope and insulation ratings significantly reduce thermal leakage, further minimizing the need for additional heating or cooling. Local materials were prioritized during construction to reduce transportation distances and overall carbon footprint.

Each apartment at The Edison features premium amenities including stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, slow-close cabinets, luxury vinyl tile flooring, air conditioning, smart thermostats, designated work-from-home spaces, valet trash services, and spacious walk-in or modular closets. Garage parking is available for most units, complemented by ample street parking surrounding the property.

Marking HRA's inaugural development in Reno, The Edison adds to the company's impressive portfolio, which includes the management of The Phoenix. With over 10,000 apartments nationwide and assets valued at over $3 billion under management, HRA continues to elevate standards in multifamily living.

About Horizon Realty Advisors:

Horizon Realty Advisors (HRA) is a Seattle-based property owner, developer, and operator specializing in conventional multifamily and student housing. Spanning over 13 states, HRA is committed to excellence and sustainability and delivers innovative living solutions across its diverse portfolio. For more information, please visit www.horizonra.com.

Media Contact

Christine Turner, Horizon Realty Advisors, 1 206-456-3363, [email protected], horizonra.com

Phil Chambers, The Edison, 1 775-254-5819, [email protected], edisonreno.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Horizon Realty Advisors