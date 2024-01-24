HorizonIQ Emerges from the former INAP: A Fresh Name and a Bright Future

Today marks a significant milestone as INAP proudly transitions into its new identity, HorizonIQ. This rebranding represents a dynamic shift in our journey, and we are thrilled to share this exciting news with our valued customers, partners, and stakeholders.

ATLANTA, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HorizonIQ symbolizes a new era of growth, innovation, and excellence. We are excited to bring our Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) offerings under this vibrant new brand, encapsulating our commitment to empowering businesses with cutting-edge solutions.

Thriving Partnerships, Exponential Growth

With a rich legacy of serving over 1,400 customers, HorizonIQ is more than a service provider; we are your strategic partner in success. We collaborate closely with our clients to understand their unique goals and aspirations, fostering an environment where their businesses can thrive and grow.

Backed by Strong and Committed Investors

Our journey into the future is fortified by the support of robust and committed investors who share our vision for HorizonIQ. Our investor group includes funds and accounts managed by BlackRock Capital Investment Advisors, Carlyle Global Credit, Franklin Templeton's Benefit Street Partners, and Aquiline Capital Partners. This backing empowers us to continue delivering exceptional services and developing new services in the world of IaaS.

New Leadership at the Helm

At the heart of this transformation is our seasoned leadership team, led by industry veterans John Scanlon and Ali Marashi. These visionary leaders, who previously worked together at the innovative company Internap 20 years ago, reunite to steer HorizonIQ towards unparalleled success. Their dynamic collaboration and proven track record in the industry signal a promising future for our company.

John Scanlon, CEO, expresses his enthusiasm: "Returning to work with Ali feels like coming full circle. Our shared history has laid the foundation for a lasting partnership, and together, we are eager to lead HorizonIQ to new heights of success."

Ali Marashi, CTO, adds: "The entrepreneurial spirit that fueled our collaboration two decades ago is alive and well at HorizonIQ. We're not just providing services; we're building a community of growth and innovation."

Join Us on the Horizon: A Journey Towards Success

As we embark on this exciting journey, HorizonIQ invites you to be part of our story. Together, let's explore new horizons, overcome challenges, and achieve unparalleled success. Our commitment to delivering exceptional Infrastructure as a Service remains unwavering, and we look forward to the bright future that HorizonIQ holds.

About HorizonIQ

HorizonIQ is a leading provider of Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), dedicated to empowering businesses with innovative solutions. With a legacy of serving over 1,400 customers, HorizonIQ thrives on partnerships and a commitment to excellence. Our vibrant new brand embodies our commitment to providing businesses with cutting-edge IaaS solutions - from powerful bare metal for demanding workloads to agile VPCs for dynamic deployment, secure storage for data growth, and comprehensive DDoS mitigation and firewall services for worry-free operations.

